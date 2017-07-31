High school football: What is your dream number?

High school football teams are immersed in the collisions and sweat of summer practice these days, something they endure with the hope of ringing the bell of victory throughout the regular season and playoffs.

It’s no secret high school athletes dream big. When they say, “We want to win a state championship,” they aren’t just repeating a coach mantra. At this time of year — before a game is played — everybody has the same chance.

So what follows is the Dream Number for area teams. It’s a projected number of wins a team could reach if things fall into place, significant injuries are avoided, and the ball bounces the right way more than a few times.

Coaches purposely avoid talk of specific numbers because they want their kids focused on the next game, which in this case is Week 1. They also understand how many moving parts there are in the high school football season, and pie-in-the-sky bubbles can burst with early season adversity.

But the players think about it, kids at the school ponder on it, fans talk about it, and here goes someone writing about it.

After looking at the teams’ schedules, the following numbers are designed as a very high bar. They are maybe even a notch above realistic hope — but that’s where dreams await.

Dream No. 14

Greeneville, Elizabethton, Science Hill

Science Hill would likely have to beat Maryville while Greeneville and Elizabethton have to deal with each other.

Dream No. 13

Hampton, Happy Valley

Only one of these teams could reach this number as they stand in each other’s way.

Dream No. 12

Dobyns-Bennett

Coming off a rough season, coupled with a tough early season slate makes for a difficult dream scenario for the Indians.

Dream No. 10

Daniel Boone

New league, new hopes and new opportunities are part of the Trailblazers’ future.

Dream No. 9

Sullivan East, Unicoi County, Cloudland

Staying healthy is even more important for some teams.

Dream No. 8

David Crockett, Johnson County

Riding the wave of optimism can produce special seasons.

Dream No. 6

Unaka

A winning season would be quite an accomplishment on the creek.

— — —

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

A pair of former Sullivan East standouts recently made their college choices.

Football and basketball standout Cole Green made it official with Johnson University. In girls basketball, Megan Addison signed to play with King University.