Witten, Cyclones hope building process continues

Elizabethton put itself in a solid position for the 2017 football season with the successes of 2015 and 2016.

“2017 will build off what we’ve done the last two years,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten at the team’s media day at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday. “We went 23-4 with two losses to (Class 6A) Science Hill, one loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville, and one loss to Alcoa. We’ve had back-to-back spectacular seasons. I really like what we accomplished and how we accomplished it.”

Witten said his team began its impressive run where a lot of football teams find their success: in the trenches.

“We became a physically dominant football team,” said Witten. “We became a lineman-heavy team. We imposed our will on a lot of people.”

And everything came together in the final two games of the 2016 season.

It all started with a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Science Hill in the season opener, a game the Cyclones had a last-second chance to win before it went to the extra periods.

What followed was a 10-game winning streak. The only close game in that stretch was a 14-6 win over Daniel Boone. Then the Cyclones met nemesis CAK in the second round of the playoffs.

And Elizabethton blew the Warriors out of the water in CAK’s final game in the public-school division.

“We finally knocked the door down by beating CAK,” said Witten.

Riding the surge of confidence, Elizabethton strolled onto the tradition-rich playing surface in Alcoa and came within a play or two of a stunning upset of the eventual Class 3A state champion.

“We went nose to nose with Alcoa,” said Witten of his team’s 17-14 loss.

Witten said it was decade-long building process to beat a program like CAK and then stand up against Alcoa.

“Knowing CAK, our pass defense had to get better,” said Witten. “Our guys up front had to rush the passer.

“And then Alcoa, knowing how physical they are and how big and strong they are. We went and scrimmaged them in the spring to get ourselves ready. And all of that kind of paid off.”

Witten said he hopes the paydays aren’t finished. He said he hopes the 2017 Cyclones continue to get better and have a chance to do more special things in the postseason, which is now in Class 4A.

“We’ve got a lot of great kids,” said Witten. “We’ve got a lot of kids who have been waiting their turn. I’m excited to see the progress they’ve made.”

It all starts Aug. 18 as the Cyclones travel to face Science Hill. A non-conference game against South Greene follows on Aug. 25, and then Elizabethton opens region play Sept. 1 at Sullivan East.