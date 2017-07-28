What's in a name? ETSU not ready to reveal what the new football stadium will be called

One things the new facility doesn’t have yet is a name.

Scott Carter, ETSU’s senior associate athletic director and chief operating officer, says discussions regarding the naming of the on-campus stadium are still going on.

“Bear with us on that,” Carter said Friday when asked about the stadium’s name. “We are engaged in some very serious conversations with some good friends of our program and we feel good about the answer to that question. We just can’t answer that yet. It’s still a work in progress.”

The stadium officially opens Sept. 2 when Limestone College comes to town for a 7 p.m. game. That’s the only home game for which a kickoff time has been announced. The Southern Conference deadline for releasing all the times is Aug. 15 and Carter says picking the times for ETSU’s home games is difficult because he tries not to go head-to-head with the University of Tennessee.

“That it gives us a little bit of a challenge,” he said. “We do our best to try to play off of the University of Tennessee. In doing that, we have to guess when Tennessee might be playing certain games or when certain games might be televised. It’s a very non-exact science.”

ETSU’s homecoming game, Oct. 7 against Robert Morris, comes on a bye week for Tennessee.

Other home opponents for ETSU are The Citadel, Mercer, Wofford, Virginia Military Institute.

Since season tickets sales have been strong, ETSU is waiting to put single-game tickets up for sale. Seat selection has begun for season-ticket holders.

The turf is down and the company is coming back to place the “E” logo at midfield, “ETSU” in the south end one and “Bucs” in the north one.

Five tractor trailers full of rubber bits will be spread across the playing surface in the coming days.

Two 28-foot legs for the LED screen scoreboard and video board are in the process of being installed.

A lot of finishing touches are going on, including landscaping and some more brick work.

“There’s a lot going on,” Carter said. “It’s exciting. We’re getting into the home stretch. It’s like building a house where you always have the fine details to take care of.”