Stand and Deliver: Boone hopes to keep QB Shelton upright, making plays

The Trailblazers bounced back from a brutal one-win campaign in 2015 by winning five games last season and qualifying for the Class 5A playoffs. But as the Trailblazers prepare for the 2017 season, the entire team seems to have a chip on its shoulder, an air of unfinished business.

That certainly hasn’t been lost on Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins.

“I really like our team,” Jenkins said. “The work ethic, the focus, kind of a bad taste in their mouth, a little bit — just ready to get after it. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. They want the ball and they want to score.”

If Boone’s offense comes off as being a bit salty, it’s probably because starting quarterback Noah Shelton is driven by the thought of being relegated to the sideline with injuries while his teammates fell just short of pulling off a handful of statement wins last season.

“It was rough,” said the 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior. “I kind of felt like I was almost letting my team down, honestly, being on the sideline. “I’ve just got to take care of myself more, getting out of bounds, maybe learn how to slide. I still haven’t decided about that yet, but I’ve definitely got to stay on the field.”

Shelton is as hard-nosed as they come, willing to lower his shoulder, dish out punishment and get some extra yards in the process. But as the hits piled up last season, Shelton found himself out of the mix, and it still gnaws at him when he thinks about it.

Boone was giving Elizabethton fits last season when Shelton got knocked out of the game in the first half. Even though the ‘Blazers were stingy on defense, they couldn’t generate enough offense over the final three quarters to pull of the win.

It was more of the same on the road at Science Hill where Shelton had his team on the verge of beating the Hilltoppers on homecoming with Steve Spurrier looking on from the stands at Kermit Tipton Stadium. But another big hit forced him to miss the second half, and the ‘Toppers escaped with a 19-14 win after Boone lead 14-0 at halftime.

The hit at Science Hill also forced Shelton to miss the following game on the road at Sevier County, a 24-14 loss.

So when Jenkins heard his ultra-competitive quarterback was considering dialing it back a notch, he was thrilled.

“He’d better get out of bounds,” Jenkins said with a laugh.

But Jenkins went on to say that reigning in Shelton will require a delicate balance. There is a fine line between protecting his senior quarterback and making him play so cautious that he isn’t as effective as he was last season.

“That adrenaline rush on Friday nights, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jenkins said. “We told him, ‘You do your thing and we’ll deal with whatever.’ We’re not going to take anything away from him.”

One step Jenkins and his staff have taken is to remove a lot of the designed quarterback runs from the playbook this season. With running backs Mason Mounger and Charlie Cole — who gained 1,100 yards on the ground last season as a freshman — back in the mix, there’s not as much pressure on Shelton to be a primary ballcarrier.

Once the pocket breaks down, however, Jenkins wants Shelton to make some plays with his feet. But when it’s possible, Jenkins wants him to elude pressure and look to pass when possible instead of tucking it and trying to bowl over opposing linebackers.

“The thing with him is when it breaks down, he wants to make something happen, but we’ve really worked on him scrambling around and getting the ball down the field a little bit more because I really like our receivers,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got to get the ball to them as much as we can.”