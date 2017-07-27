Bucs 'trying to be smart' with contact in practice

The NCAA has taken measures to ensure safety of college football players, and one of those measures is stopping teams from having more than one practice with contact in any given day. The rule eliminated the grueling tradition of “two-a-days” that had been so common during preseason practices around the country.

“I remember practicing two times a day in pads and we beat each other to a pulp,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Thursday. “We thought it was right because that was the way we knew. We thought we were making guys tougher.”

Eventually, common sense prevailed and player safety became as important as learning how to block and tackle. A recent NCAA study found that more than half of the concussions suffered by college football players came during preseason practice.

“I don’t believe we had any two-a-days last year,” Torbush said. “What you do now is basically an an hour-and-a-half walkthrough. Then you meet on it and then go out and practice what you did. We’re probably on the field a maximum of about two hours now as far actual practice.”

Torbush is adamant about having his players stay on their feet during practice. That’s something he’s always barking at his team about when somebody goes down.

“When you get on the ground, that’s when somebody rolls into the back of a knee or the side of a knee and something gets tore up,” he said. “We’re trying to be smart with what we’re doing. A lot of our practices are done in shoulder pads and shorts. That was not done in the old days.”

As far as full contact goes, Torbush would rather save the big hits for the opposition. The team does have three scrimmages planned before the Sept. 2 season opener, but even in those the contact will be limited, mostly on the quarterbacks.

“There’s nothing worse than having somebody get hurt playing against yourself,” Torbush said. “We have a lot less physical contact than we used to. You have to be smart. That’s something we’ve done a good job at and adjusted to.”

The players are scheduled to report for preseason camp Aug. 3 and begin practice Aug. 4.

Torbush said the team is looking forward to playing in the new on-campus stadium. They can’t wait to get to practice there for the first time.

“I think it’s close,” he said. “It sounds like we’re in good shape. We want to be in there as soon as we can. We can’t just go and play our first game there without ever being in there. That would be like being at an away stadium. We want to get used to it and acclimated. It’s looking good, a beautiful facility.”

Even with the new stadium just about in place, Torbush says there’s still plenty of use for the old Minidome. The Bucs’ former home still serves as the team’s practice facility when necessary, such as when an afternoon thunderstorm pops up.

“We have a big advantage,” Torbush said. “Other schools are either doing their walkthrough in a high school gym or out in the heat at their practice field. We have the Dome and that’s something that really helps us. I don’t think any other FCS team has a better indoor practice facility.”