High School football teams to hit the field in full gear Monday

That’s the first day when TSSAA teams can hit the practice fields in full gear. Of course they will, as usual, have to contend with things like the heat index and the threat of thunderstorms.

“It’s something you have to battle every year,” said Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins. “You can’t do anything about controlling the weather, so you do as much as you can. Our staff does a good job of staying ahead of things.”

Jenkins said the Trailblazers’ coaching staff has a plan in place if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“We have a plan of action if we have to revamp time-wise,” said Jenkins. “We may go back into the weight room, or back into the classroom and do meeting stuff. We will make do with what we can.”

Overall it’s an exciting time for Boone because a new league presents new opportunities. The Trailblazers’ league mates are David Crockett, Volunteer, Tennessee High, Cherokee, Cocke County and Morristown East.

“It’s really a league with the possibility of parity,” said Jenkins. “Nobody knows what is going to happen. A lot of people have lost kids, so there are a lot of new faces. It’s going to be a big exciting time.”

Jenkins said one thing his team will be looking for during the preseason is depth on the line.

“We’ve got quality kids in there, but we don’t have a lot of quantity,” said Jenkins. “We need about nine because the season is just a long season.”

The first few days of practice will be centered on the fundamentals, said Jenkins.

“We did a lot of installation the past two weeks,” said Jenkins. “For the first couple of days of practice we will do blocking and tackling and stuff. We really spend a lot of time on the fundamentals.”