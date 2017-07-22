Comfort level figures to be good at Johnson Co.

Don Kerley has been at Johnson County as its head football coach for only four years, but he has learned quite a lot during his tenure in Mountain City.

Behind the wing-T offense and great depth with nine seniors on offense, the Longhorns are looking to make the jump in the Mountain Seven Conference.

“Every year, most teams don’t have a lot of depth. If someone gets hurt, those teams are in trouble,” said Kerley. “We have some depth though. We’ve got a lot of seniors. We have 19 seniors.”

The Longhorns have taken some lumps over the past few years, especially when Elizabethton was in the same conference.

Now, though, with every backfield player being a senior and Kerley having been with this class all the way, the opportunity is there.

With Elizabethton moving up to 4A, the division is pretty much wide open.

“I’ve grown with the kids as I’ve grown as a coach,” said Kerley, a star player on the program’s last conference championship team (1988). “Some of these guys have even started for three years for me.”

With all the leadership scattered around the offense and defense, the Longhorns look to improve upon their four wins from last year.

Nathan Arnold, the Longhorns’ senior quarterback and also Kerley’s nephew, is one of the unheralded leaders of the team. The offense, under Arnold’s direction, is able to do two things with efficiency — run the football and pass.

“I think we can cause a lot of teams problems because of the way that we have several different backs that can run the ball,” Kerley said. “It will also help us because it will keep teams from keying on one player.”

In addition to Arnold, the Longhorns return quality skill people in Shane Greer, Bud Icenhour and Gage Hampton.