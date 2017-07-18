The Bucs had more than 100 freshmen on their roster three seasons ago when they restarted the program. Now those freshmen are juniors, and they have a lot of experience.

“We’re the same as every other team,” ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said Tuesday during the Southern Conference’s annual preseason media day at the Spartanburg Marriott. “No more ‘young team.’ No more ‘young Bucs.’ We’re older. We’re more established. We have to make the most out of it and continue to get better.”

Even coach Carl Torbush, who suffered the travails of that youth, acknowledges that it’s time for his experienced roster to step up.

“We’re not young anymore,” Torbush said. “We were young the first year when we red-shirted everybody. The second year they were all freshmen. Last year they started to figure out what college football was all about and have a chance to compete.

“Now we have a bunch of juniors and sophomores. At 22 positions, we have 19 starters back plus we also have our starting kickers back. We have a bunch of guys back and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Most of them have played for two years.”

Torbush said the defensive and offensive lines both have a chance to be strong points to his team, and both units will have new coaches.

The offensive line is being coached by Dewayne Alexander, who came aboard after Erik Losey left ETSU for Southern Mississippi.

“I love him to death,” Torbush said. “I think our players really enjoy playing for him. To be able to get him with his personality, it’s a perfect time. We’re excited about him. He has fit in very, very well.”

Torbush is also replacing defensive line coach Scott Brumett, who was relieved of his duties after being arrested after an altercation with a hotel clerk in Chattanooga.

“It’s a tough time to have to do that, but it is what it is,” Torbush said. “We’ll move forward. I do think that decision will be made in the next few days. We have a lot of candidates that have the experience we need, the knowledge we need, to continue to move this group of defensive linemen forward because it’s a group that’s been together for so long.”

The Bucs had three players on the preseason all-SoCon teams, announced Tuesday. Kicker JJ Jerman, linebacker Dylan Weigel and offensive lineman Alex Rios were second-team selections.

The league’s preseason players of the year were Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges and The Citadel defensive back Kaitlin Williams.