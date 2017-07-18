Fantasy preview: Gronkowski gives teams an edge at TE

So you have your quarterback, and he's awesome. You feel good.

You are set at running back — as long as those guys stay healthy and don't fumble. And your wide receivers are plenty good enough. A playoff run seems imminent.

Then Week 5 rolls around. The team you're facing is fairly weak at those spots. But your opponent has Rob Gronkowski at tight end, Justin Tucker at place-kicker, and the Denver Broncos defense. Those three score big, and you lose.

Yes, in fantasy football you have to play the whole roster to win consistently.

In the finale of the Northeast Tennessee Fantasy Football Outlook, Part 4 focuses on tight ends, kickers (yikes!) and defenses. Just as a side note, our league eliminated negative points for kickers missing field goals and extra points. It was one of the most annoying parts of fantasy football.

To simplify things, this will be based on a 12-team league where tight ends get six points for a receiving or rushing touchdown, three bonus points for any TD from 50 yards out or longer, one point for every 10 total yards and minus-one for a fumble.

Kickers get three points for field goals from 45 yards or less, four points from 46-54, and five points from 55-plus. PATs count as one point.

Without getting into everything on defense, it's the basics: six points for a touchdown, three points for a safety, one point for sacks, fumbles and interceptions, yardage bonus, and points-allowed bonus.

TIGHT ENDS

Top Tier

There is one. He is Gronk. Gronk like touchdowns. Gronk win your fantasy league. Gronk is friend to owner.

THE TAKEAWAY

If you have Gronk, you start every week with an advantage. It's that simple.

Second Tier

The experts say: Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed, Greg Olsen.

THE TAKEAWAY

There's only one problem with these guys. Even though they are each capable of Gronk-like numbers, they each have a dent in their value: Reed (injury history), Kelce (touchdowns) and Olsen (inconsistency of Cam Newton).

Third Tier

The experts say: Jimmy Graham, Tyler Eifert, Delanie Walker, Kyle Rudolph, Martellus Bennett.

THE TAKEAWAY

If you grab a guy from this bunch, you are acknowledging a deficit at the tight end position in terms of week-to-week consistency. However, if you are strong everywhere else, these guys will provide enough 15-point weeks to keep you winning. The best of this bunch is no doubt: Bennett. He's in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers and could actually have more touchdowns than Gronk, but not nearly as many yards.

The worst of this bunch? Rudolph.

Best of the rest

Others who could surprise: Zach Ertz (No. 10), Hunter Henry (No. 11), O.J. Howard (No. 20).

PLACE-KICKERS

This is the easiest position to get it right. In fact, you can usually grab a kicker off the waiver wire after the first three or four weeks when you see how the season is progressing. But there are a few slam dunks at this position.

Top Tier

The experts say: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker, Dan Bailey, Matt Bryant.

THE TAKEAWAY

All four are good as gold. I like Tucker the most because he can really sing (no, I'm not kidding. Google it).

Second Tier

The experts say: Mason Crosby, Adam Vinatieri, Sebastian Janikowski, Matt Prater.

THE TAKEAWAY

Four more guys you can be comfortable with on a weekly basis. However, I don't like Vinatieri's age, especially when kicking outdoors.

Best of the rest

Others who could surprise: Brandon McManus (No. 11), Will Lutz (No 12), Dustin Hopkins (No. 15).

DEFENSES

If you're a veteran, you know the routine here. The highest-rated defenses in preseason usually don't finish there. But they usually don't flop, either.

Top Tier

The experts say: Denver, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City.

THE TAKEAWAY

I'm a little skeptical about Denver, and Seattle is getting a little age in key spots. I would still draft them, but maybe a round or two later than most. Houston and Kansas City could be rather beastly.

Second Tier

The experts say: Minnesota, Arizona, New England.

THE TAKEAWAY

It's a little scary to see those defenses rated so highly. It could be an offensive year in the NFL.

Best of the rest

Others who could surprise: New York Giants (No. 9, but could actually finish in the top tier), Jacksonville (No. 10, but do they finally break through this year? At least one expert ranked them No. 2), Atlanta (No. 20, but could the Falcons be the surprise defense of the NFL this year?)