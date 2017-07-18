ETSU picked eighth in SoCon preseason football polls

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A year of experience for the East Tennessee State University football team didn’t do much to impress the coaches and media who voted on the Southern Conference’s preseason polls.

The Bucs, getting set for their second year back in the SoCon, were picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the conference. The results of the polls were announced Tuesday during the league’s annual preseason football media day at the Spartanburg Marriott.

“I don’t get too caught up in that,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “I’d rather be picked down here than up there. I think it gives our players a bigger challenge because, quite honestly, a lot of people don’t think we’re as good as we need to be to compete for a conference championship. It’s up to us as players and coaches to prove them wrong.”

The Bucs were picked ninth last season and finished seventh. They pulled a few upsets along the way, beating Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway and finishing the season with a victory over playoff-bound Samford.

“We have to continue to do what we did in those games, plus we have to finish some other games better than we did,” Torbush said.

Wofford, led by former ETSU head coach Mike Ayers, was picked to win the conference, followed by defending champion The Citadel, Samford and Chattanooga and Mercer in both polls.

In the media poll, Western Carolina was sixth and Furman seventh. Those two were flipped in the coaches’ poll.

Virginia Military Institute was the only school below the Bucs in both polls.

“We’’re getting better,” ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said. “Obviously that’s motivation, but we like that. We like being behind the 8-ball. We like coming back. We did that a few times last season.

“We know where everyone thinks we stand in the conference but we know where we stand in our own hearts.”

The Bucs felt like they had a few surprises up their sleeves last season even when they were predicted to finish dead last.

“We felt that way last year,” Herink said. “We’re obviously a year more mature, a year older. We did it a couple of times last year so why not this year, and why not more?”

ETSU defensive lineman Chris Bouyer said he wasn’t surprised by the polls.

“We don’t get a lot of respect,” Bouyer said. “They underestimated us last year. They’re going to underestimate us this year. We just have to prove to the SoCon who we really are.

“We know the competition. We know what we have to do to become the SoCon champions. All we have to do it apply ourselves and keep working hard on the football field, keep working hard in that Dome. There’s some big stuff coming up for Johnson City.”

Wofford was picked in the middle of the pack last year and made the FCS playoffs despite losing four quarterbacks to injury during the season.

“I think it’s one of those deals where I think it’s cool for the alumni and cool for the kids, but the bottom line is there are so many things that have to go right,” Ayers said.

Wofford, which beat ETSU 31-0 last year, travels to face the Bucs on Oct. 28.

Ayers says he still remembers his way to Johnson City.

“Yes I do,” he said. “I think it’ll be a tough game. I don’t think the score was indicative of how close the game was last year. I think Carl has done a great job with accelerating that program.

“That’s a long way off before we head up the road.”