Fantasy preview: Big WR help available into second tier

Like the running backs, there is a Big Three at this position. However, the gap between that trio and the rest of the top 15 is much smaller.

In Part 3 of the Northeast Tennessee Fantasy Football Outlook, we’re going to focus on the guys on the outside of the formation.

To simplify things, this will be based on a 12-team league where wide receivers get six points for a receiving or rushing touchdown, three bonus points for any TD from 50 yards out or longer, one point for every 10 total yards and minus-one for a fumble.

TOP TIER

Catch a lot of a passes for a lot of yards and be a threat to score a touchdown every single week. That’s what these guys bring to the table.

The experts say: Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones.

THE TAKEAWAY

There’s really no difference between these guys. Brown is the smallest guy of the group, but he always gets open. Jones is the biggest guy and has the best quarterback situation, but he also tends to get dinged up.

That leaves Beckham, who I would rank No. 1 if not for the Giants adding Brandon Marshall — which will undoubtedly cost Beckham at least two or three scores this season.

SECOND TIER

All of these guys are capable of producing a fantasy-changing season. Any of them could be off the charts and outscore any of the top-tier guys.

The experts say: Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Jordy Nelson, T.Y. Hilton, Michael Thomas, Dez Bryant.

THE TAKEAWAY

They are second tier for a reason. But it’s usually just one little nagging thing that keeps them from the elite level:

— Evans (DeSean Jackson could take away some deep balls)

— Green (injuries, offensive efficiency)

— Nelson (age, other weapons for Packers)

— Hilton (size, consistency)

— Thomas (lack of downfield targets)

— Bryant (Ezekiel Elliott at the goal line)

THIRD TIER

These are still very popular guys, and all have the potential to move up at least one tier if things fall into place.

The experts say: Amari Cooper, Doug Baldwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson, Demaryius Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Sammy Watkins, Alshon Jeffery.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cooper is the big dog in this bunch, and the one most likely to explode. Ditto for Watkins if he stays healthy.

I think Baldwin, Cooks and Jeffrey are risky picks. Cooks is in a great situation with Tom Brady, but don’t ever trust a Bill Belichick game plan.

FOURTH TIER

Now things get a little more dicey. These are the guys who certainly belong in starting lineups, but will also likely deliver a few clunkers along the way.

The experts say: Devante Adams, Terrelle Pryor, Michael Crabtree, Keenan Allen, Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders, Larry Fitzgerald, Golden Tate, Tyreek Hill, Martavius Bryant.

THE TAKEAWAY

Trust is an important thing at this level. This is where fantasy football drafts get fun. For example, I won’t trust Bryant again, so he’s off the board for me unless he drops extremely low.

I also don’t like Crabtree, but others love him. Fitzgerald is too old, and Tate doesn’t get a lot of touchdowns. Ditto for Landry.

The upside is there for Pryor and Hill.

BEST OF THE REST

Here are a few lower-ranked guys who could outperform their current status and become great value picks:

No. 30 Jamison Crowder

No. 32 Willie Snead

No. 34 Kelvin Benjamin

No, 38 Devante Parker

No. 39 Cameron Meredith

No. 40 Jeremy Maclin

No 46 Corey Davis

No. 55 Josh Doctson