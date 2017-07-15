Fantasy Football preview: Ryan belongs in top QB tier

And that means not only high school, college and the NFL are approaching, but also fantasy football is nearing for many Northeast Tennessee residents.

Each part of the country is going to have it biases. Imagine trying to live in Green Bay and secure Aaron Rodgers as your fantasy quarterback. Or how about trying to grab Tom Brady in Boston, or maybe Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas?

In our part of the country, fans tend to be partial to the Titans. Unfortunately there hasn’t been much to cheer about from a fantasy perspective in Nashville for a while. But that started to change last year, and it could be even better this year.

For Part 1 of the Northeast Tennessee Fantasy Football Outlook, we’re going to focus on the quarterback position.

To simplify things, this will be based on a 12-team league where quarterbacks receive six points for a passing or rushing touchdown, three bonus points for any TD from 50 yards out or longer, one point for every 30 yards passing and minus-two for an interception.

TOP TIER

These are the guys who can carry a team — good enough to win fantasy games with just reasonable help from other position players.

The experts say: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck

THE TAKEAWAY

Luck’s injury questions continue to haunt him. Even though he’s targeted to be ready for Week 1, he may not play at all in the preseason. Combined with a couple of not-consistently-elite years, Luck shouldn’t be in the top tier.

His replacement? Matt Ryan.

What didn’t Ryan do last year to prove he belongs in elite status? He finished No. 2 behind Rodgers — ahead of Brees and Luck — and there’s no reason to believe the Falcons won’t be just as good on offense again in 2017.

SECOND TIER

These are guys who can win a week here and a week there, but most times need some over-the-top production — especially from high-scoring running backs and wide receivers.

The experts say: Russell Wilson, Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston

THE TAKEAWAY

Wilson is one of those guys who is hard to predict. If he runs as little as he did last year, it’s hard to lean on him. If he runs more, he can become a dynamic fantasy threat.

The order of this group appears to be mixed up. Cousins, who will likely play on a one-year contract and could put up monster numbers, should be above Wilson. And Winston’s upside might be higher than Mariota’s.

THIRD TIER

If forced to start a third-tier quarterback every week, a title-competitive fantasy team better have really good running backs, stud receivers, a consistent tight end, and quality guys at place-kicker and defense.

The experts say: Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Phillip Rivers, Tyrod Taylor

THE TAKEAWAY

Who puts Tyrod in the same group as Cam? Perhaps it’s more about Carolina’s plans to limit Newton’s running than it is about Taylor’s upside.

The one guy who doesn’t belong in this group is Carr. By season’s end, the people who draft Carr could be smiling like those who drafted Ryan last year.

FOURTH TIER

If you are starting one of these guys, one of three things is likely:

1. You had a bad draft

2. You don’t understand fantasy football

3. You’ve been given bad advice

The experts say: Andy Dalton, Eli Manning, Blake Bortles, Carson Wentz, Carson Palmer, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco

THE TAKEAWAY

If there is a possible guy who could emerge from this group, it’s Wentz. There are two reasons: He’s still young and has some upside, and the Eagles upgraded at the wide receiver position.