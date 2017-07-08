Science Hill football ready to get rolling

The two-week mandate of no coach-player instruction leads into a several-week sprint toward the high school football season.

Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said his team plans to hit the ground running for the first four days of the week. Included in the mix is a 7-on-7 event in Bristol on Thursday night.

“We don’t do a bunch of 7-on-7 against other teams,” said Carter. “We do it all the time against each other. We’ve got a lot of skill kids.”

This week Science Hill will be practicing in helmets, and the Hilltoppers will be in shoulder pads and helmets the following week — which is part of the TSSAA’s acclimation period. On July 24, the Hilltoppers will begin full-gear practice.

Carter said he has around 85 players on the varsity, which does not include freshmen.

“We usually keep what we have now,” said Carter. “We’ve basically been going since January. The only numbers we pick up are freshman numbers, and a lot of times that is right before the start of school.”

Carter said the Hilltoppers’ spring practice went well, creating some momentum for the summer.

“We’ve got a lot of good returning players, like (quarterback) Jaylan (Adams),” said Carter. “And a lot of the younger kids came back and looked really good.”

Science Hill scrimmaged Knox West during the spring, and the Hilltoppers pretty much had their way.

“We played very well,” said Carter.

As for the Hilltoppers’ new league, which no longer has Maryville in it, Carter said it should be a good setup.

“If you win the league, you could still play Maryville down the road,” said Carter. “It helps to play them later.

“Winning the league is a big deal, and it does make it easier with Maryville out, absolutely. But it was good to play them (in the regular season) and see where you are at, too.”

The Hilltoppers have a tough opening stretch for their schedule. Their first four games are Elizabethton (Aug. 18), at Ooltewah (Aug. 25), at Dobyns-Bennett (Sept. 1) and Greeneville (Sept. 8).

Carter said right now he’s focused on getting his players into a team mindset.

“I really just want them to get used to being around each other and becoming a team,” said Carter. “Last year we had a lot of issues that were rough as a team. We had to go through a lot of adversity, and that’s why we didn’t have a lot of success until the end.

“I feel like we’re on the right track now. We want people to find their role and accept their role. I think we have the players to be pretty good.”