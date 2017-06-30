Brumett out as ETSU’s defensive line coach

Scott Brumett is out as the defensive line coach for East Tennessee State University’s football team.

ETSU head coach Carl Torbush issued a news release Friday morning announcing that Brummett has been relieved of his duties.

Brumett, a former ETSU player, was arrested last Saturday morning after an altercation with a hotel clerk in Chattanooga. He's charged with disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication.

According to the police report, said Brumett threatened to kill the clerk because his key card didn't work after several attempts.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Torbush said the search for a new defensive line coach will begin immediately.