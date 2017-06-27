TSSAA classification series, Part 1: Football gets a new look

This is Part 1 of a four-part series that will take a look at the new conference setups, and what Northeast Tennessee teams are facing in the TSSAA’s new alignment. When nearly all of the private schools moved to Division II, it caused a statewide change in the public-school division, even all the way down to the district level.

Part 1: Football

Region 1-6A

Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West, Jefferson County

Knox Bearden, Knox Farragut, Hardin Valley

Gone is Maryville — which is a title-chase bonus for Region 1 — but the replacements are Class 5A defending state champion Knox Farragut and traditional power Morristown West. Those two teams combined for 25 wins last season. This should be an interesting get-acquainted season for Farragut in a new league.

In the numbers: Dobyns-Bennett opened the season with a non-conference game against Farragut from 2009-15. The Indians lost in 2009 before running off five straight wins against the Admirals.

Recent history: In its two most recent meetings with Morristown West, Science Hill outscored the Trojans by a combined margin of 90-0.

Longest travel: Science Hill to Hardin Valley (121 miles; 1 hour, 53 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threat: Maryville.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? No. With Maryville still in the picture, there’s no different vision for area teams.

Region 1-5A

Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Tennessee High, Volunteer

Cherokee, Cocke County, Morristown East

Volunteer and Cherokee join the Class 5A ranks, entering a league where two of the biggest threats — Sevier County and Morristown West — are gone to Region 2 and Class 6A, respectively. The combination of those things generally means a less-difficult title path for Boone, Crockett, Tennessee High and East.

In the numbers: Boone has won eight of its last nine games against Cherokee and Volunteer.

Recent history: Boone, Crockett and Tennessee High combined to go 6-12 last year in league games after going 8-10 the year before.

Longest travel: Tennessee High to Cocke County (86.6 miles; 1 hour, 31 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threats: Knox Central, Sevier County.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? Yes. With Knox Fulton, Knox Central and Knox Catholic now part of the Class 5A mix, the road looks much more troublesome.

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton, Sullivan South, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central

Greeneville, Grainger, Union County

Greeneville steps into a tougher league, but the Greene Devils still carry plenty of traditional weight. Elizabethton, which has also enjoyed its share of postseason success, steps up to a higher classification and a much tougher league.

In the numbers: Greenville has won 61 straight league contests, but is 9-4 against Elizabethton and Sullivan South during that stretch.

Recent history: Elizabethton has won 14 straight league games, and 33 of its last 34.

Longest travel: Sullivan East to Union County (121 miles; 2 hours, 14 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threat: East Ridge.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? Yes. There may be a tough nugget or two before the championship game — like Marshall County — but with Fulton, Catholic and Knox Central not in the picture this road is wide open.

Region 1-3A

Unicoi County, Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak

North Greene, West Greene, Claiborne

Eyes are wide open for Unicoi County and Johnson County as neither team will miss dealing with Elizabethton, Pigeon Forge or Northview Academy. A clear title path is in view for Unicoi or Johnson County while Chuckey-Doak’s chances are also enhanced.

In the numbers: Chuckey-Doak has won eight straight games against West Greene and North Greene.

Recent history: Unicoi County was 7-1 against this year’s league mates over the last two seasons. Johnson County was 5-3.

Longest travel: Johnson County to Claiborne (145.4 miles; 2 hours, 33 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threats: Alcoa.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? No. Alcoa makes it a long shot for any area team to get past the quarterfinals.

Region 1-2A

Hampton, Happy Valley, Sullivan North

South Greene, Cosby

Gone are Gatlinburg-Pittman, North Greene and Cumberland Gap. The biggest impact of those three is Pittman, a traditionally strong program.

It’s a smaller league with plenty of power at the top, especially with the recent vertical climb of Happy Valley.

In the numbers: Hampton (10), Happy Valley (11) and Sullivan North (8) combined for 29 wins last season while Cosby has won just nine games over the last four years.

Recent history: This will be the third straight season these five teams have been league mates.

Longest travel: Cosby to Hampton (108.5 miles; 1 hour, 48 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threats: Rockwood, Oneida.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? No. Marion County is still in the way, and traditional power Trousdale County is now in the Class 2A ranks.

Region 1-1A

Cloudland, Unaka, Hancock, Jellico

It shouldn’t be a huge change for the Highlanders, who should continue to be the perennial team to beat.

In the numbers: Hancock and Jellico combined to win seven games over a four-year span (2011-14), but have totaled 16 over the last two years.

Recent history: Hancock has been in the same league with Unaka and Cloudland for two years, losing twice to Cloudland and splitting with Unaka. Jellico hasn’t played either Cloudland or Unaka since 2008.

Longest travel: Cloudland to Jellico (185.7 miles; 2 hours, 57 minutes)

Biggest Region 2 playoff threats: Greenback, Coalfield.

Has the state-title road changed significantly? No. Coalfield, Greenback and South Pittsburg are all still in the path of any title-game plans.