Winning, not retirement, is on Jason Witten's mind

He’s certainly not thinking about retirement. He’s still having too much fun after 14 seasons in the NFL.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it,” Witten said Saturday during the 15th annual Jason Witten Football Camp at Citizens Bank Stadium. “I’m so excited about playing. I know it’s around the corner here, but I’m anxious to play this season.”

Witten’s excitement, in part, stems from the success the team had with a pair of rookies last season. Running back Ezkiel Elliott and quarterback Das Prescott led the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC.

Photo gallery

“Early on, I knew that Zeke, there were high expectations for him,” said Witten, who starred at Elizabethton High School before playing for Tennessee. “He’s what a running back looks like and what you expect. As he had success, I was watching him. Was he listening to his praises or did he get back into it and continue to improve? That’s the thing Zeke and Dak both deserve credit for. When they had success, they became more hungry in wanting to achieve even a higher level.

“For a veteran, that’s what you want to see. They’re super talented.”

When Witten’s good friend, quarterback Tony Romo was injured in the preseason, a season of gloom appeared on the horizon for the Cowboys, who didn’t have a veteran backup in place. Instead, the team turned to Prescott, a fourth-round draft pick. All Prescott did was become the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl.

“I would say after the Green Bay game when we won on the road up there and we got to 4-1, I thought these guys have a chance to put this organization on their shoulders, and they did that,” Witten said. “I expect them to do the same this year.”

The coming season will have a different feel for Witten. Romo, his good friend, has moved on and will be calling games from the CBS broadcast both.

Several years ago, Romo appeared at Witten’s camp and introduced himself to the campers, saying “I’m Tony Romo and I’m going to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.” Some of the kids laughed, mostly because Romo was relatively unknown after going undrafted out of Eastern Illinois in 2003.

They weren’t laughing for long, as Romo became Witten’s quarterback and the two spent more than a decade playing together.

When Romo was deemed healthy enough to return late last season, Prescott remained the starter, thanks to an 11-game winning streak.

As much as he wanted to play, Romo didn’t rock the boat.

“I was proud of him how he handled it,” Witten said. “It’ll be different (without Romo). It’ll be a challenge. I think if you stay somewhere so long, you experience the cycle of it. I’m kind of experiencing it right now.

“I appreciate the bond we have. We have a bond that’s much greater than the game of football, and for that I’m grateful. I’m excited to see the next chapter in his life.”

No tight end has caught more passes in a season (110) or a game (18) or played more consecutive games (219) than Witten. He’s seventh all-time in pass receptions (1,081) and the Cowboys record holder in most receiving categories.

Yet he says he hasn’t reflected on his statistics as they pile up high enough to ride to Canton, Ohio, site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I haven’t really had a lot of time to do that,” he said. “I’m sincerely humbled by the opportunities. What an honor. When you see the guys on the lists when I pass them, they’re just some of the greatest players to play. For that, I’m grateful. There will be a time for me to reflect. I don’t think right now is that time to do that.”

On Saturday, Witten was overseeing his camp. More than 1,200 kids took part on a hot day and they were put through the paces by numerous coaches and players.

“It’s a great day,” Witten said. “I think so much of what we tried to do 15 years ago, and to see it evolve like it has is really remarkable.”

Witten was recently inducted into the Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame, and his SCORE Foundation made a donation of $25,000 to the Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club during the camp.