ETSU football camps a win-win for Bucs, campers

Likewise, Mike Rader’s summer camp experience that started at a quarterback school run by Gus Purcell – a camp that included instruction from Mike O’Cain – allowed the former Science Hill standout to take his first steps toward a collegiate football career.

Torbush, O’Cain, Gaines and Rader were on the same field on Saturday wrapping up the second day of Torbush’s ETSU football camp, which gave players from around the area and several neighboring states a chance to showcase their talents and pick up some instruction from ETSU’s coaching staff.

“It’s exciting to have this many kids,” said Torbush, who estimated that just under 300 kids participated in sessions on either Friday night or Saturday morning. “It gives them a chance to see what ETSU has to offer, a chance to get to know our coaches, a chance to show what they can do and to also learn a great deal of football.”

Campers on Saturday morning were put through a series of individual drills inside the MiniDome before taking to the outdoor practice field for a chance to go one-on-one against campers from as far away as Florida and Ohio. Gaines, who now coaches defensive backs at ETSU, recalled how facing off against campers at Torbush’s camp at North Carolina gave him a surge of confidence, which kickstarted a journey that led him to a playing career at the University of Tennessee.

“That got me to thinking, ‘Okay, I can play on this level.’ I think camps like this when they come in and compete against different guys can build kids’ confidence,” Gaines said.

For Rader, who coaches wide receivers and serves as ETSU’s recruiting coordinator, this weekend’s sessions offered an invaluable opportunity to see several athletes perform in person. He also had the chance to get to know some potential student-athletes and their families, which reminded him of his experience as a college recruit back in the 1990s.

After Rader made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver in high school, he went to Phil Fulmer’s camp at Tennessee and later joined Science Hill teammate Brian Miller at Steve Spurrier’s camp at Florida.

“Obviously Spurrier was from Science Hill, so we wanted to meet Spurrier,” Rader said.

As he watched the campers go through their paces on Saturday, Rader could appreciate what they were feeling – the pressure to perform and the desire to capture the attention of ETSU’s coaching staff.

“I still remember running my 40, still remember running all of my drills,” Rader said. “I still remember having a conversation with Coach Spurrier and Coach Fulmer. I still remember the coaches that were recruiting me came up and knew my name. I remember all that stuff.

“They want to know what they can do better. I tell them to have fun.”