ETSU stadium tour gives fans a chance to see the progress

Fans were given tours of the stadium, which is under construction and expected to be ready for the team’s Sept. 2 opener against Limestone College. Thursday marked 100 days before the season opener.

“I’m just overwhelmed at all the work that has gone on this year,” Kingsport’s Mark Fleenor said after a 45-minute tour. “We’re very excited as alumni to see football back. I believe it’s brought our entire community closer. I think they have some great leadership here.”

Fleenor has already purchased two season tickets and has plans to buy two more.

Jim Cox, also from Kingsport, is a former season-ticket holder from way back and he was all smiles after the tour.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “It’s just amazing what they’ve done here and how it’s coming along. You really don’t realize how well a football stadium fits in this space here. They’ve really done a fine job. You can tell it’s very well thought out and very well planned.”

Scott Carter, ETSU’s senior associate athletic director/COO, was the host of the tours and he pointed out that season-ticket holders will be brought back in July to choose their seats.

“Today’s kind of the first connection point with the pubic that we’ve had to show this off,” Carter said. “It’s going to be a busy 100 days. We’re hopeful by the end of July the turf will be down and the seats will be installed, and then one by one we’ll have a chance to bring everybody in.

“It’s a time-consuming process, but it’s one where the donor and ticket holder gets ownership of where they’re going to sit.”

ETSU released some information on the progress of the stadium on Thursday.

The field

— Grading has started and the sub-surface will be completed in mid-June with the turf installation taking place from mid-June through mid-July.

— The Gold “E” outlined in Blue will be displayed at midfield.

— The end zones will be painted blue with the gold “ETSU” being spelled out in one and “Bucs” in the other.

— Southern Conference logos (SoCon) will be featured at the 25-yard lines.

— Advanced Polymer Technology Corp. manufactured the Gridiron turf, while Carolina Green Corp. will lead the installation process this summer.

The video board

— A video board 63 feet high by 45 feet wide will be displayed at the south end zone of the stadium.

— The video board screen measures 25 feet by 45 feet.

— A gold “E” will be centered at the top of the video board, while two 28-foot legs will act as the support.

— Installation for the video board will begin in June and will be completed by early August.

On game days, the pregame ritual of the Buc Walk will begin at the Minidome. The team’s locker room will be quite a way away from the stadium.

“Originally we were going to build about a 10,000-square-foot locker room,” Carter said. “As we got into the project, we realized that wasn’t going to be ready for this season.”

In the meantime, the university gave the athletic department about 10,000 square feet of space in the nearby facilities building right next to the stadium. That will serve as the meeting space for the teams before the game and during halftime.

With construction apparently on schedule, all systems appear to be in place for a timely grand opening.

“Our hope is in the month of August we will be able to get some practice time I here, get the quarterbacks to throw, the kickers to kick, go through some normal practices,” Carter said. “And then get our staff to get upstairs to run the video board, turn on the lights, play with all the toys so we know how they work so when Sept. 2 comes and you come to the ballgame, it’ll feel like a well oiled machine.”

The stadium will hold 7,500 fans at first with room to expand if it’s ever considered necessary. Season tickets can be bought for as little as $100.