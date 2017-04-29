Sensabaugh ready to go at Crockett; Hicks wins Football Foundation award

Sensabaugh, David Crockett High School’s new head football coach, opens spring practice on Monday and he’s anxious to see what his Pioneers will look like on the field.

“We’ll get to see exactly what we have going on there,” Sensabaugh said Saturday morning at the Doubletree Hotel, where he served as a guest speaker for the third annual awards banquet for the Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “I’m trying to get these kids some instruction, pass on some of the knowledge that I have.

“We have some really great kids. I’m really satisfied with their grades. We have some kids who are pretty studious and they’re students of the game as well. Hopefully we can transition into a lot of wins.”

Sensabaugh, a former safety who played eight years in the NFL — four with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four with the Dallas Cowboys — was hired to replace Jeremy Bosken, who resigned to take a position as an assistant coach at Cleveland High School.

“Maybe I can get in and tweak some things and hopefully we’ll have a winning program,” Sensabaugh said.

Sensabaugh and East Tennessee State University head coach Carl Torbush were the two main speakers as eight high school players were honored at the banquet.

Austin Hicks, Happy Valley’s standout linebacker and fullback, was honored with the big prize, a $1,000 scholarship. He’ll put that to use this fall when he attends ETSU.

“I feel really honored to be able to receive this,” Hicks said. “You know, any of these kids have the same potential as me. They should have gotten it too. I know it was a hard decision, but I’m very blessed to receive this.”

Hicks said watching Torbush, his future college coach, serve as one of the guest speakers made him ready to play right away.

“It makes me anxious to get out there and play for him,” he said. “I’m really excited and looking forward to it.”

All eight players honored received scholarships, ranging from $250 to Hicks’ $1,000. The other players honored were Hampton’s Adam McClain, Tennessee High’s Austin Henson, Cloudland’s Noah Barnett, Dobyns-Bennett’s Bryce Barrett, Sullivan Central’s Carter Manis, Sullivan North’s Connor Copas and West Greene’s Alan Solomon.

The players were judged on a combination of playing ability and performance (40 percent), academic achievement (40 percent) and school and community service (20 percent).

Two major awards were given as well. Tom Pugh received the John Robert Bell Award, which goes annually to a coach, and Shelby Miller received the James Cradic Award, which honors an official.

Sensabaugh, a former Dobyns-Bennett standout, was on the team at ETSU when the school dropped football back in 2003. It hit him hard at the time, although he rebounded just fine, playing his senior year at North Carolina before being selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft by Jacksonville.

He said he’s excited to see the program back.

“That’s great for the kids, for our community,” said Sensabaugh, an All-American during his junior year at ETSU who once blocked three punts in a game against Georgia Southern. “I always thought it was too big of a university to not have football. Coach Torbush is doing a great job over there. I’ve had a chance to sit in on some spring practices and see how they run things, and they do a great job. It really shows.

“You can see how it’s coming along. The stadium’s being built and the energy’s really buzzing right now. I can’t wait to see what next year has to offer.”

Before he got into coaching, Sensabaugh was on his way to make a name for himself as a bass fisherman.

“I was working toward being a professional,” he said. “Those aspirations are on hold right now while I’m coaching. I was trying to qualify for the professional tour. I had a lot of guys helping me along the way and I had a little bit of success while I was doing it.

“It’s something I love to do still. Maybe one day down the road.”

Fishing filled a void left when Sensabaugh retired from football after the 2012 season.

“When I retired, I found it was hard just having nothing to compete at,” he said. “I’d been competing my whole life and fishing gave me a chance to do that. I actually was competing while I was playing football. I found myself bringing my boat to practice and fishing tournaments after practice.”

Now football has his full attention once again, and come Monday, Sensabaugh will start to lay the foundation to fish for victories in the fall.

“We’re ready to get started and see what we have,” he said.