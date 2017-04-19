NFL champs to visit Trump hours after ex-player's death

Trump’s welcome to the team later Wednesday is coming hours after the news from Massachusetts prisons officials that ex-Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell.

Hernandez — who played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012 — was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Days ago, the 27-year-old former tight end was acquitted of a double murder.

A team spokesman says the Patriots are aware of the reports of Hernandez’s death but the club isn’t expected to comment.

Team owner Bob Kraft is a longtime Trump friend.

Some Patriots players intend to skip the White House visit because they oppose Trump’s presidency.