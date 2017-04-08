Under pressure: Turnovers hurt offense in Bucs' spring game

In their final appearance at Kermit Tipton Stadium before moving into their new stadium this fall, the Buccaneer defense eked out a 28-21 win over the offense. The blue-clad offense was able to find the end zone three times, but four turnovers gave the victory to the defense, which wore white jerseys.

“Obviously offensively we can’t turn the ball over,” said ETSU head coach Carl Torbush. “We had four turnovers that you can’t have. I thought we had some really good individual plays, and we had a lot of individuals that made plays.

“When you play in front of a crowd, you find out how they perform under pressure. I think we saw that some today. We had some guys who I thought did a good job, and we had some guys who, quite honestly, didn’t do quite as well today as I thought they should have.”

Each touchdown came in spectacular fashion for the Bucs. The first came when Dylan Wieger escaped pressure by scrambling out of the pocket, allowing the Sullivan South product to extend the play until he found Drake Powell down the sideline. Powell went high over a defender to haul in the pass and jogged to the end zone from there to complete the 47-yard play.

After playing in Kermit Tipton Stadium for two seasons without a score, Powell breathed a sigh of relief when he finally hit paydirt.

“Luckily we made the play and got to walk in an easy one there,” Powell said. “It was kind of nice to actually get to score a touchdown after two years of playing here.”

For Wieger, Saturday’s performance provided a positive ending to the spring after a rough showing in a scrimmage last week. Wieger led all quarterbacks with 129 yards passing.

Torbush called Wieger’s performance on Saturday his best of the spring.

“Coach has done a great job of getting me some reps,” Wieger said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. I got a lot more reps this spring than I did last year, and all I can do is continue to improve and maybe earn myself a spot in the fall.”

Wieger’s TD pass to Powell was set up by a 35-yard pass from Wieger to Quan Harrison. Harrison made another spectacular catch later on, hauling in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nick Sexton in the corner of the end zone.

Harrison has turned plenty of heads so far in the spring. Powell said he expects the newcomer from Greeneville to make an impact as early as this season.

“He’s been extremely consistent this spring,” Powell said. “He’s made plays like that day in and day out, practice in and practice out. I think he’s going to be able to help us a lot.”

Torbush took more of a wait-and-see approach, but he allowed that Harrison has made quite the first impression.

“I don’t want to talk about him much because he hasn’t been in a game yet, but if I had to talk about one guy that’s probably been the most impressive throughout the spring, it would probably be him,” Torbush said.

ETSU’s final touchdown came when running back Matt Thompson found some space around the right side of the line and outsprinted the defense to the pylon. Thompson’s 28-yard scoring run accounted for just over half of his 54 rushing yards on the day.

But in the end, a physical, fast and opportunistic defense picked off three passes and scooped up a fumble to prevail on the scoreboard. Kaman Cooper, Jeremy Lewis and Bryce Suber made the interceptions while Olajuwon Pinkelton recovered the fumble.

As the Bucs filtered off the field, the excitement about having a stadium of their own was palpable. But the Bucs also left behind plenty of fond memories when they walked off Steve Spurrier Field on Saturday, the best being an upset win over Samford last November that came on a last-second field goal.

“The last game of the season against Samford was a great memory because we beat a very, very good football team,” Torbush said. “Thank you to Science Hill and Johnson City. I don’t know what we would have done if they hadn’t let us come here. This has been a great setting for us.”