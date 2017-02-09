ETSU signs Alexander to coach offensive line

Dewayne Alexander, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Cumberland University, was announced as Erik Losey’s replacement at the position on Thursday. Losey left ETSU to become the line coach at Southern Mississippi.

“We are very excited and fortunate to be able to hire Dewayne Alexander as our offensive line coach,” ETSU head coach Carl Torbush said. “He comes highly recommended. He brings a vast amount of experience in many areas and is one of the most respected recruiters in the Tennessee high school ranks.

“He’s a perfect fit for ETSU and our football coaching staff. We are excited to have him and his family be part of the ETSU family. His experience as an administrator, head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach make him a perfect fit for what we need at ETSU.”

Alexander was the head coach at Cumberland from 2006-12 where his teams won 41 games and the 2008 Mid-South Conference West Division championship. In 2010, he was named NAIA Region I coach of the year and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association coach of the year after leading the team to an 8-3 mark.

Alexander brings almost 30 years of coaching experience with him to ETSU. He also coached at Tennessee Tech, his alma mater.

“I am very excited to come to ETSU and be part of this staff,” Alexander said. “I want to thank Coach Torbush and everyone at ETSU for this opportunity. I have known Coach Torbush, Coach Taylor and Coach O’Cain for many years. They are great coaches and people. I look forward to the challenge and growing as a coach by being able to be around a great coaching staff.”

Alexander’s Cumberland team came to Johnson City for the Bucs’ homecoming game last fall, a 23-16 ETSU victory.

“I got to see ETSU up close and I was very impressed with how the staff and players handled themselves,” Alexander said. “There is great enthusiasm around the program and outstanding community support. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this program with the success made from year one to year two, the opening of the new stadium this upcoming season and playing in one of the toughest FCS conferences in the country.”