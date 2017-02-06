Cyclones' Johnson banking on work ethic to carry him at ETSU

But the Elizabethton senior has a plan to succeed.

“I’m pretty fast, but at the next level all the guys at my position are running 4.3 or 4.4 (in the 40),” said Johnson, who signed to play for the Buccaneers on Wednesday at the high school. “I’m 4.5. But my routes are real good, and I can run slot routes or wide receiver routes.

“And I have a pretty good work ethic. If I see somebody better than me, I will push myself to be as good as I can be.”

WITTEN, JOHNSON

There’s no doubt Johnson has the endorsement of Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten, who said Johnson spent countless hours running routes — even in the hallways after practice — when he made the transition from running back to wide receiver after his sophomore year.

“He’s probably in my top five of the hardest workers to ever come through here,” said Witten. “Today is a special day because all the hard work paid off.”

Johnson had a terrific senior season, helping Elizabethton win 11 games in a row and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Alcoa, 17-14. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder finished with 51 catches for 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Witten said Johnson is also a good student with a 3.6 GPA.

“His future is definitely bright,” said Witten.

Johnson joined high school teammate Johnny Ray Woodby and Happy Valley’s Austin Hicks as recent signees with the Buccaneers.

“I think it’s good I’m going to get to go there and play with some of the kids I have built relationships with, and I’m friends with,” said Johnson. “I think we can push each other harder than some player I’ve never met. We can push each other to get better, and I think that will help a whole lot.”