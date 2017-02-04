ETSU addressed needs in defensive backfield

Fourteen of the 25 players signed were defensive players with seven of them in the defensive backfield. There was another player, Morristown East quarterback Dylan Noe, listed as an athlete, but being recruited more as a safety.

Head coach Carl Torbush, defensive coordinator Billy Taylor and defensive back coaches Antonio Goss and Teddy Gaines were all excited about the group of players brought in.

“We filled specific needs at the safety position,” Gaines said. “Take Thomas Henderson. He’s a physical safety who had eight interceptions last season.”

The Bucs’ only junior college signee, Kaman Cooper from Warner Robins, Ga., was another whom Gaines said filled a definite need at the position.

Overall, the Bucs gave up 4,188 yards last season on defense, an average of 381 yards per game.

This recruiting class addressed some of the issues with speed on the back end. Goss pointed to Karon Delince, a football and track standout, who ran 10.66 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.38 in the 200. Goss also likes Delince’s ball skills and foot work as he does with Tyler Richardson, a three-sport standout who lettered in football, basketball and track.

Richardson’s cousin, George Fant, is a starting offensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks.

Titus Tucker, at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, caught Torbush’s attention with his huge numbers on the football field and his athleticism on the basketball floor. He put up gaudy numbers in football with over 6,600 yards of offense. He averaged over 14 points per game for West Caldwell (N.C.) High School last season in basketball, but Torbush loved watching his highlights.

“You see him jumping and he’s dunking it forward, backwards, about any way you can imagine,” Torbush said. “Titus is the type of athlete who can play numerous positions. He can be an outstanding safety for us.”

ETSU’s two ugliest losses last season were games against VMI and Furman when their quarterbacks shredded the Bucs’ defense. VMI’s Al Cobb had touchdown passes of 45 and 54 yards against the Bucs, while Furman’s Reese Hannon completed 16 of 18 passes for 267 passes and four touchdowns.

Torbush credits the Bucs’ ability to put those bad losses behind them and finish the season on a two-game winning streak, including a win over No. 20 Samford, as a key reason for the bountiful recruiting class.

“That was a big help, while our new stadium and schedules in the future with games against Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt, JMU and App State are also helpful,” Torbush said. “But I do feel like those young men looked at the improvement we made during the year and how we never wavered. We had that little lull, but about four of those teams went to the playoffs. We finished strong and obviously the win over Samford was a big win for us.”

Taylor was extremely pleased with the new class, especially getting the shut-down guys on the outside.

“We feel like the two corners we’re bringing in are as good as any high school corners we’ve seen,” Taylor said. “Tyler Richardson has won three straight state championships and he was a very big part of them. He’s 6-feet tall, lengthy with really long arms, and he was the sprinter of the year in Cincinnati last year. Then Karon Delince from Alabama is a world-class track guy who picked here for our track program as much as for our football program. We feel really good about them.”

Taylor described the rest of the defensive back recruits as five different types of safety guys. They give the defense flexibility whether the Bucs operate out of the base 3-4 defense or use another scheme. It also should help the Bucs in the kicking game.

“Not only can these guys help at the safety position, but they can become nickel backs in passing situations and they can also play special teams,” Taylor said. “That’s one thing we’ve needed since we’ve been here. We’ve needed more bodies and more athletic on special teams. That’s going to be a huge improvement for us.”