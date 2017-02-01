ETSU excited about signing class

There were 14 defensive players, seven of them in the defensive backfield and four interior linemen. Three of the 10 offensive players were linemen with another player listed as an athlete.

“With this being our fourth recruiting class, we were able to recruit for specific position needs, rather than recruit based on numbers,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “After playing a year in the Southern Conference this past season, we saw the areas we needed to make some improvements and we addressed those needs in this class. The recruiting process is a lot of hard work. We absolutely have a wonderful product to sell.”

The Bucs, who went 5-6 last season, had six signees from Georgia, five from Tennessee, four from Alabama, three from Ohio, two from both North Carolina and Florida. There was one player each from Texas, South Carolina and Virginia. Among those from Tennessee were local products Austin Hicks, a linebacker from Happy Valley, and Johnny Ray Woodby a defensive lineman from Elizabethton.

Some of others include Chiel Hill, a defensive end and linebacker, whose father played for Torbush at Southeast Louisiana, Jibrell Jackson, a fullback whose running style was compared to former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Tolbert, and Dadley Louis, a converted soccer player who has only played football for a year. However, he’s such an athlete at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds that Torbush said, “He has the potential to make it into pro football.”

The Bucs picked up three quarterbacks including Drew Johnson from Spartanburg, S.C., who was coached at Asheville Christ School by former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler. Tyrique Sandusky is a dual threat from Memphis, whom Torbush said can make plays with his arm and his feet and brings athleticism to the quarterback position. Dylan Noe, a two-way player at Morristown East last season, is the player listed as an athlete and could be placed at safety.

Torbush praised the hard work of his staff, especially that of recruiting coordinator Michael Rader. He added those outside the football program like university president Brian Noland, other faculty and other coaches like basketball coach Steve Forbes and track coach George Watts helped in making potential recruits and their parents feel comfortable in their visits to Johnson City.

He added that ETSU’s academic programs with a wide variety of majors also make the school appealing. But, it all started with a plan.

“The biggest thing was that coach Rader did a good job of organizing things,” Torbush said. “There are a lot of checks and balances in the process where it’s not just the opinion of one coach. We go through the position coach, the coordinator and me. To get an OK from four different guys, that tells you he’s a pretty good football player. Then, the coaches did a good job to sell themselves to the recruits and you have to credit the intermingling with the present players.”

Offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain said the Bucs met two objectives on his side of the ball — to get bigger and faster and to have a more athletic offensive line. Rader called it the best class in the Southern Conference and maybe in all of FCS football.

A couple of players the Bucs were particularly excited in signing were Drae Butts, a 5-foot-11 receiver, who will also be a triple jumper on the track team, and Zack Yancey, an inside linebacker, who picked ETSU over Chattanooga and Kennesaw State.

Defensive coordinator Billy Taylor said Yancey, who broke the Class 6A state championship record in Alabama with 18 tackles, is a player you watch on film and say, “Wow.” Rader said he put on the evaluation of Butts would that he would go around and high-five the other coaches if the Bucs were able to sign him.

“We signed some really, really good athletes,” Torbush said. “This class gives us a chance to compete next year and years to come.”