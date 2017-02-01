Bucs grab two area football standouts

Included in the mix on National Signing Day were Happy Valley linebacker Austin Hicks and Elizabethton lineman Johnny Ray Woodby, who chose East Tennessee State University.

Also signing Wednesday were Science Hill linebacker Bryson Tolley with Tennessee Tech, and Hilltoppers' linebacker Nakiya Smith with Eastern Kentucky — joining Dobyns-Bennett lineman Jordan Malone. Daniel Boone lineman Christian Bowman chose Austin Peay while Cloudland running back Noah Arnett picked Wingate University. And Science Hill quarterback Jake Blankenship made it official with Emory & Henry while David Crockett lineman Ievan Martin signed with UVA-Wise.

VIDEO MONTAGE

Both Hicks and Woodby said they focused on the way the program seems to be on the rise at ETSU.

"ETSU was a strong program back in the day, and now they're coming together really strong," said Hicks. "The teams they're scheduling, and the players they already have, it's just a blessing to be a part of it."

Said Woodby, "ETSU is growing fast, faster than people might have thought they would. They've got a lot of players coming back, and I think it would be good for me to be under them with their experience."

Also, both players said they were impressed with ETSU head coach Carl Torbush.

"He's a good man," said Woodby. "He told us when we went for a visit he wasn't going to be cussing us. He's a strong Christian. And they have 10 minutes of devotion before they get going every day, which I thought was really cool."

"He's a good man with good morals," said Hicks. "I got to sit down with him one on one. His rules and the way he looks at things are just great. It reminds me a lot of the way Happy Valley does it. I think he will do a great job with the football team like he already has been doing."

For the 2017 season, Woodby totaled 61 tackles with 10 of them for loss. He also had four sacks.

Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten said Woodby is stepping into a good situation.

"ETSU football is great for the local area," said Witten. "It gives a lot of hope for a lot of kids in this area to go on and play football. And I think ETSU is doing it right. They have a first-class weight room, and there's going to be a brand new stadium coming up. We just look forward to cheering on the Bucs in the future."

As for Smith, he said he had several choices, and was leaning toward Chattanooga.

"At the end, Eastern Kentucky showed me the most interest," said Smith. "All of the coaches were interested in me. When I went up there for the visit, I said, 'Yes, this is home. This is where I want to be.' "

For Tolley it was location and academics.

"I love Cookeville, but more importantly it was the academic side of it," said Tolley. "Academics come first for me, and then football. And it's a family-like atmosphere."

At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Bowman has the size to contribute early for the Governors, said Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins.

"That's one thing they were looking at," said Jenkins. "And I think he wants to play early as well. This is a good step for him."

Bowman played mostly offensive line for the Trailblazers, but that could change in college.

"I think they want him more for defense, and he's excited about that," said Jenkins.