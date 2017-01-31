ETSU's National Signing Day activities available to follow

ETSU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will have a “Signing Day Central presented by Chick-fil-A Johnson City” page available on the official website — ETSUBucs.com — which will give fans complete coverage throughout the day. The page includes a signee tracker, player bios, quotes from head coach Carl Torbush and highlights on each recruit.

Fans can also follow ETSU football on Twitter (@ETSUFootball), Instagram (etsufootball) and Facebook (ETSU Buccaneer Athletics) for additional coverage.

At 5 p.m., coach Torbush will hold a press conference inside the Ward Room, located on the third floor of the Mini Dome, where he and the Buccaneer coaching staff will talk about the recruiting class and comment on each recruit.

The press conference is open to the public and will also be video streamed through the Buccaneer Sports Network YouTube account.