Area football players set their sights on ETSU

Included in the mix are two players who plan on joining East Tennessee State University’s on-the-rise program. Elizabethton lineman Johnny Ray Woodby and Happy Valley linebacker Austin Hicks will make it official with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Woodby was arguably the area’s top defensive lineman, helping the Cyclones reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Alcoa by a score of 17-14. He has a ceremony set for 6 p.m. at the Beef O’ Bradys in Elizabethton.

Hicks will sign at 10 a.m. in the Happy Valley library. While helping the Warriors to their best season in two decades, Hicks was among the Northeast Tennessee leaders in tackles, sacks, and fumble recoveries.

Also, Elizabethton wide receiver Conner Johnson is expected to sign with the Buccaneers some time next week. Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said defensive end Alex Norwood is also likely in the ETSU mix.

Meanwhile, Science Hill’s Nakiya Smith will make his choice official with Eastern Kentucky. Smith will sign at 3 p.m. in the Science Hill gymnasium. A three-year starter at tight end and defensive end for the Hilltoppers, Smith totaled 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 12 career sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Also from Science Hill, linebacker Bryson Tolley will sign Wednesday with Tennessee Tech. Tolley was a three-year starter and two-time All-State selection. He had 327 career tackles, including 42 for loss and 11 sacks.

In other signings, Science Hill quarterback Jake Blankenship will make it official with Emory & Henry College while David Crockett lineman Ievan Martin will join the UVA-Wise program. Martin will sign at 1 p.m. in the Crockett library.

Also, Dobyns-Bennett head coach Graham Clark announced an unreleased signing. It is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

— — —

It’s a big basketball night for the Three Rivers Conference as both the boys and girls championship chases should get a lot clearer when Sullivan East visits Elizabethton on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, the Cyclones and East each have one league loss. Elizabethton has the upper hand, having won at East earlier this year. However, the Cyclones lost at home to Unicoi County and have a game left with the Blue Devils.

A win by East would give the Patriots a one-game lead and a 3-1 record in the head-to-head matchups with the Cyclones and Unicoi County.

As for the girls, it’s a little more cut and dried. A win by East basically wraps up the title for the Lady Patriots. If Elizabethton wins, the Lady Cyclones would create a tie but still have to deal with games against Unicoi County and Happy Valley.

— — —

Hampton’s girls basketball team recently had a couple of players reach milestones. Senior Alexus Grubbs went over 1,500 points while junior Shyanne Tuelle reached the 1,000-point mark.

Grubbs is a four-year starter who has played every position on the court. Hampton head coach Bud Hazelwood said she has reached a higher level through hard work.

“Alexus is a gym rat,” said Hazelwood. “She has really stayed in the gym, and made herself a better ballplayer. And she has a lot of natural ability.”

Hazelwood said Tuelle is very athletic with a good mid-range game.

“She plays point most of the time, and she is our leading rebounder,” said Hazelwood. “She’s a very good jumper.”

Another bonus from these players is their grades. Hazelwood said Tuelle carries a 4.0 GPA while Grubbs is 3.9.

— — —

Wrestling update

For the first time ever, the TSSAA state dual wrestling championships will be carried live on the NFHS Network.

Science Hill, which meets Arlington Friday at 6 p.m. (EST) on Mat 7, will be participating in the Class AAA tournament along with Tennessee High. The Vikings go up against Mt. Juliet, also at 6 p.m., on Mat 1. The finals are set for Saturday at 8 p.m. on Mat 1.

To see the event, visit http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/tournament/tennessee-winter-championships/wrestling-tn

— — —

Prep signings

Five Daniel Boone athletes made their college choices official last week.

Two of them chose Tusculum with Caleb Sells and Zac Branham extending their cross country careers.

Makenzy Bennett picked King College for basketball, Lexi McDowell chose Walters State for softball, and Makayla Ledford picked UVA-Wise for volleyball. …

Planning to make their college choices Wednesday at Tennessee High are Chloe Arnold (Chattanooga, soccer) and Zach Hall (University of South Carolina-Beaufort, baseball).

— — —

BOYS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Chad Heglar, Daniel Boone

With the Trailblazers’ biggest rival providing the opposition, Heglar stepped up with a 25-point effort. He hit five threes, helping his team earn a tough 60-57 decision over David Crockett.

— — —

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Sullivan Central at David Crockett

Sullivan East at Elizabethton

Friday

Science Hill at David Crockett

Elizabethton at Unicoi County

Hampton at Cloudland

David Crockett is tied for third place in the Big Seven Conference with Daniel Boone. But the Pioneers are only one-half game out of sixth place. So the two tough matchups this week are very important for district seeding purposes. ...

Hampton has already taken some big steps toward the Watauga Valley Conference title, but the Bulldogs could wrap it up Friday.

— — —

Everything stays the same in this week’s High School Top 10.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Elizabethton 20-5 (1)

2. Science Hill 17-9 (2)

3. Sullivan East 22-6 (3)

4. Greeneville 13-7 (4)

5. Unicoi County 14-10 (5)

6. Dobyns-Bennett 8-13 (6)

7. David Crockett 12-11 (7)

8. Sullivan Central 13-10 (8)

9. Daniel Boone 12-11 (9)

10. Hampton 13-8 (10)

— — —

GIRLS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Shian Strickland, Cloudland

Finding Friday night to her liking for the second straight week, Strickland cut loose for five treys and 25 points to help lift the Lady Highlanders to a tough 49-45 win over rival Unaka.

— — —

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Tennessee High at Science Hill

Sullivan East at Elizabethton

Cloudland at South Greene

Friday

Sullivan Central at Tennessee High

Hampton at Cloudland

Trying to fight its way into third place in the Big Seven Conference, Tennessee High has a pair of tough challenges this week. …

Hampton and Cloudland are going head to head in a matchup that could be repeated in the district semifinals — where the road to a potential sectional berth could become smooth or very difficult.

— — —

Science Hill climbs to the No. 3 spot in this week’s girls rankings.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 22-4 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 21-4 (2)

3. Science Hill 20-4 (4)

4. Sullivan Central 16-8 (5)

5. Greeneville 16-8 (3)

6. Sullivan East 16-8 (6)

7. Elizabethton 11-10 (7)

8. Happy Valley 13-9 (8)

9. Tennessee High 12-12 (9)

10. Cloudland 16-8 (NR)