Coaches spilt on Super Bowl picks

Eight of the local high school coaches participated and gave their thoughts on who should be favored and why.

It’s the second year of doing the picks and last season, the coaches were split down the middle between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. Led by a strong defense, the Broncos sent Peyton Manning out a winner with a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50.

We start and end this year’s picks with a couple of the guys who have NFL experience. First up will be Gerald Sensabaugh, who was an eight-year veteran with the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the end of the picks, our celebrity guest, former Houston Oilers lineman Jeff Neal, who served as a backup to current Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak, put the picks 5-4 in favor of the Patriots.

Gerald Sensabaugh, David Crockett

“The Falcons have Julio Jones who stretches the field and Matt Ryan is the king of the short passes. With Julio Jones, the defense has to double-team him and that opens up opportunities for other guys. It makes the game plan a lot simpler for Matt Ryan.

“Brady, on the other hand, he’s going to have to play a legit game without that big-time factor. He doesn’t have Gronk or that powerhouse receiver on the outside. I just believe where Julio takes up two defenders, he’s pretty much the X-factor. He’s the best receiver in the game right now by far, but I do think it will be a close game with Brady playing catch-up the whole game….FALCONS, 35-31

Stacy Carter, Science Hill

“I believe Atlanta will win. That offense has so many weapons. If they can throw the ball effectively and bring the backs out of the backfield like they’re doing, and the running game gets going, I don’t see how they can stop those guys.

“You’ve got a great coach over there trying to stop them and how can you bet against Brady? I believe Atlanta’s defense, if they can hold (Green Bay’s Aaron) Rodgers down like that, maybe they can do something….FALCONS, 28-21

Mike Lunsford, Cloudland

“The Patriots have been there before and it comes down to a quarterback like Tom Brady who has been in so many big games before. He will probably go down as the best ever with all his wins. Of course, they have great coaching and they get the most out of players who you don’t even know where they’ve come from.

“It’s like they’re on a different level than everybody else….PATRIOTS, 35-24

Jeremy Jenkins, Daniel Boone

“This time of year, it’s whoever has the hot hand and I don’t know of any guy that’s hotter than Matt Ryan. But, it’s like the national championship game and they have to derail the champions who have been there. It may be the year of the underdog and I think Atlanta will do it.

“I think their team speed and pass rush can affect the Patriots. I don’t know anybody right now playing any better than Matt Ryan and usually when you get to this game, it’s the quarterback who’s going to win you the game. I look back at Eli Manning beating them twice and Ryan is hot like that right now….FALCONS, 27-24

Drew Rice, Unicoi County

“It’s hard to go against Tom Brady and the Patriots. I feel that’s so important the experience factor where they’ve been there before. And the Patriots do things the right way.

“A lot of the Super Bowls have the tendency to go one way or another, but I believe it will be a good game, high scoring with two good offenses….PATRIOTS, 35-28

Jason Jarrett, Happy Valley

“I think the Falcons have a dynamic offense and several playmakers on that side of the ball. They can put up points a lot of different ways. Of course, Matt Ryan has done a great job of leading the offense and they have great receivers like Julio Jones and (Mohamed) Sanu and good running backs.

“Their defense seems pretty stout as well….FALCONS, 38-24

Michael Lunsford, Hampton

“I’m pulling for Atlanta, but it’s hard to go against the Patriots with that defense they’ve got. They’re first in the NFL in scoring defense and then you have Tom Brady on offense. It’s hard to pick against that. You count in Belichick and I have to say….PATRIOTS, 24-17

O’Brien Bennett, Unaka

“The Patriots do things the right way. They are meticulous in their attention to detail and I like that. Some people hate them, but the way they do things, when you pay attention to detail with the little things, the big things tend to take care of themselves.

“The New England Patriots are a good example of that and in a close ball game, that’s usually what wins it for you….PATRIOTS, 34-31

Guest picker

Jeff Neal, Houston Oilers

Neal, an offensive guard who enjoyed a six-year professional career, was the guest speaker at Sinking Creek Baptist Church on Sunday morning. Also a world powerlifting champion, Neal was named the NFL’s strongest man in 1993.

“With Belichick and Brady, I think the Patriots are pretty much unstoppable. I hadn’t seen anyone as good as Peyton Manning as being an on-the-field offensive coordinator, but Brady is at that same level. Normally, you will have an offensive coordinator on the sideline and there will be a few checks, but Brady is the best at going up there, surveying the defense and looking at the matchups.

“They will hit those short little passes when you’re sitting in a zone, and then, you go to a man-to-man, and they stretch the field vertically where you can’t keep up with them…PATRIOTS, 35-21