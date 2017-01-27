Unaka turns its football program over to Bennett

O’Brien Bennett took over the struggling program, the school announced Friday morning. Bennett, who is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett, has been coaching at Knox Halls.

Rangers’ athletic director Aaron Dugger said his school got a good one.

“It’s a great hire for our program and our school,” Dugger said. “He’s a family man with great values to go with his football knowledge.”

Bennett, who is 33 years old, will be tasked with the difficult assignment of rebuilding a program that went 1-10 last season and drew statewide attention ― and a basketball postseason probation ― for its first-round football playoff forfeit to Greenback.

“Obviously we got some bad press last year statewide,” said Bennett. “But this is a great school and a great community with great kids and a great staff. We want to make sure that’s visible. We want to develop the positive brand that Unaka football is.”

Bennett started his coaching career at Carter High in Strawberry Plains. He was there as an assistant from 2007-12, and then moved over to Knox Halls. The Red Devils went 8-4 last season, beating Daniel Boone in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs before losing a tough 20-17 decision to Morristown West.

“In our first year at Halls we went 0-10,” said Bennett. “The seniors had only won two games in their careers. It was a process.

“It’s a process that starts in the weight room, and starts with a commitment. We will control what we can control.”

Bennett will remain at Halls to finish out his teaching duties this semester.

“I’m not going to leave the kids hanging here,” said Bennett. “I have a job to finish. But I’ve talked to the assistants at Unaka, and they are on top of things. They’re doing a phenomenal job. But it will be a tough situation with the distance we’re facing this spring.”