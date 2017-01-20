Scott promoted to OC, Canales to coach QBs

UT coach Butch Jones announced on Friday that Larry Scott has been promoted to offensive coordinator and Mike Canales has been hired as the quarterbacks coach.

Canales and Scott worked together on the same staff at the University of South Florida under Jim Leavitt from 2007-09.

Scott takes over for Mike DeBord, who left to take the same position at Indiana. Scott was serving as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in his first season at UT.

New Tennessee defensive backs coach Charlton Warren will be the special teams coordinator.

