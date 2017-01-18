ETSU officials: Football expensive, but adds value to school

Despite the high costs associated with restarting the team, the school’s athletic director, Richard Sander, has no regrets about being a force for bringing back the football program.

“We feel like we're getting a return on our investment,” Sander said. “There are a lot of benefits to adding football.”

For one, he points to the estimated 400 to 500 students he said the football program brought to ETSU — a figure he said includes the team itself, members of the team’s staff and the band that plays with the team.

On ETSU’s athletics website, a list of expectations for the football team is posted, with some lofty goals for the team, including “Compete for SoCon championship by 2018.”

Another goal is to play bigger names in college football.

This past year, the Bucs played, and defeated, Western Carolina University on turf laid down in Bristol Motor Speedway, the largest venue either team had ever graced.

In a recent article by national news publication Bloomberg, Sander spoke to a reporter about the risks and challenges of adding a football team, a process ETSU undertook in the past few years to restart its program.

“The university decided it was better for quality of life, better for branding, better for enrollment, and the expectation here in town is to have football,” Sander said in the Bloomberg story. “It’s much more than trying to create revenue, because it’s not going to do it. There’s no doubt about that.”

Some of these benefits of a campus having a football team are unquantifiable.

Sander said he can anecdotally tell that more people on campus and around Johnson City are sporting more ETSU merchandise than at any time since he came to the college four years ago. Sander previously worked as athletic director of Virginia Commonwealth University for more than two decades.

ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland was also a champion of bringing back the university’s football program.

He explained why and what’s unfolded since the university announced the return of the lost program.

“The return of the football and marching band programs to ETSU has brought a renewed sense of school spirit and pride and has enhanced engagement with our students, with our community, and with our alumni, and this deepened connection touches our campus in many ways, from scholarship opportunities to increased visibility of the institution,” Noland said. “Not only does the presence of football and our marching band provide opportunities to enroll students who want to participate in those activities during their collegiate careers, but they have also been important recruiting tools in attracting students looking for a university atmosphere that includes these traditions.”

The biggest current cost undertaken by the football program, which boasts a staff of 18, is the construction of a new stadium. That cost is approximately $23 million, a cost mostly paid through fundraising. To pay for other aspects of the football program, a $125 fee was added to students’ tuition and fees.

Annually, the football team costs about $4 million. The Bloomberg story in which Sander was consulted ends with the ETSU athletic director expressing fretting for the long-time survival of a college football program, citing coaching salaries, health and other potential costs.

“It makes me real nervous,” he told the Bloomberg reporter.

That 18-person football program staff — including head coach Carl Torbush, who’s paid $163,200, and offensive and defensive coordinators who make more than $96,000 and $94,000 each — makes an average of more than $66,000. In ETSU’s geosciences department, the average salary of a staff of 11 is just less than $50,000 annually.

Men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes makes the most of any head coach at ETSU, with a listed annual salary of $208,500. His counterpart for the women’s team, Brittney Ezell, makes $132,600.

The amount of money in sports can often be a point of resentment for academic departments on campuses, Sander acknowledged.

When presented with the ETSU football versus geosciences department example, the athletic director said the two departments aren’t comparable.

“The possibility is, if we didn't attract those 500 students through football, they might not have as many people as you said in the geosciences department, because they might not have enough students to fill the classes,” Sander said. “From that standpoint, I think we're comparing apples and oranges, and it's what the market will bear. I wish everybody made more money, but I don't have any control over that. And these two things are coming out of two different pots of money.”

Thomas Walker, a representative with the United Campus Workers — Tennessee’s higher education union that represents members from ETSU’s campus — doesn’t necessarily agree with Sanders’ assessment.

“Our basic position is that campuses should focus resources on their core educational mission and the faculty and staff who are critical to the implementation of that mission,” he said in a statement. “Athletics are of course an important component of the collegiate experience — but teaching and research ought to come first. If campuses have the money for first-class sports facilities and staffing, there's no excuse for them to not have the money for first-class educational facilities, faculty and the people who make the university work. In times of cutbacks and the push to outsource thousands of quality jobs across the state, you have to ask yourself why that comes at the expense of academics and student support.”

Walker referenced Gov. Haslam’s push to privatize staff positions at state-owned facilities, including Tennessee’s six universities. ETSU officials have said they would opt out of any outsourcing plans and are not considering outsourcing the jobs of 228 on-campus maintenance workers.

