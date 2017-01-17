Sensabaugh looks to take Crockett to new heights

As a sophomore, Sensabaugh made the decision to quit the football team. He was burned out to the point of hating the game before D-B coach Graham Clark caught up with him and changed not only his mind, but also his career path.

“It’s probably the best — well, I know it’s the best decision I made in my life,” Sensabaugh recalled on Tuesday evening during a meet-and-greet at David Crockett High School, where he was introduced as the school’s new head football coach.

What followed was an improbable rise to the NFL that saw an under-recruited Sensabaugh become a fixture in the starting lineup of the Dallas Cowboys before his retirement in 2012. While Sensabaugh reached heights in his playing career that most people only dream of, he looks back at that journey and sees only a long line of small steps that took him from J. Fred Johnson Stadium all the way to AT&T Stadium.

“I always kept realistic goals,” Sensabaugh said. “When I was in high school, my whole goal was to get a scholarship.”

As his playing career drew to a close, Sensabaugh’s small steps had made him an integral part of the Cowboys’ defense. But even though he was at the top of his game, he kept setting goals that would take him beyond the bright lights of the NFL.

“I just wanted to go out there and learn as much about the game as possible before I left because I knew I wanted to get into coaching,” Sensabaugh said. “My last two or three years (with the Cowboys), I was really focused on really understanding the systems and learn what I could to become a coach.”

Once Sensabaugh quit playing, it took some time for a coaching opportunity to present itself. After returning home to the Tri-Cities to raise his family, Sensabaugh struggled to feed his competitive nature, dabbling in professional fishing tournaments for a time to keep that fire burning.

“When I retired, that was my biggest thing that I was having trouble with,” he said. “At the same time, I was trying to get my foot through the door in coaching.”

So last year, he coached for free at Dobyns-Bennett under Clark, his first football mentor. When the job at David Crockett opened up, he said the opportunity to take over the reigns at the 5A school was a no-brainer.

Sensabaugh’s hiring has created a lot of buzz around Crockett’s program, and he said he’ll have no shortage of applicants as he looks to put together a coaching staff.

“I’ve talked to at least a hundred guys that are so excited to try to get over here to Crockett,” he said. “I’m doing what I can to get the right coaching staff in here, but at the same time, I’ll probably have a lot of guys that are already here.

“I’m going to do what I can to get as many people here who can be influential to these kids.”

As he starts another journey as a football coach, Sensabaugh said he will continue to approach the game the way he did as a player — by setting a series of realistic goals that will allow the Pioneers to reach new heights. And after taking stock of Crockett's returning players, Sensabaugh is excited about getting started.

"I think we have a great nucleus to work with, and I'm going to do my best to gets us going in the right direction," he said. "We should definitely win a lot of games next year."