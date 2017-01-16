Sensabaugh takes over David Crockett's football program

The David Crockett athletic director announced the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys’ standout Gerald Sensabaugh as the Pioneers’ new head football coach.

Sensabaugh will be at the high school library Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet session.

Sensabaugh said coaching as an assistant at Dobyns-Bennett last season whetted his appetite.

“I had a great time,” said the 33-year-old Sensabaugh. “Early in my football career, I sensed what I wanted to do was coach in some form or fashion. It was always in the back of my mind. I would just like to share my expertise with the kids, and go from there. I’m very excited. It’s a special first opportunity, and I can’t wait to give it my all.”

Expectations will obviously be there, but Sensabaugh said he will take it in stride.

“There’s no added pressure,” he said. “I’m really hard on myself, and failure is not an option. My No. 1 goal is to really give these kids a different perspective, teaching them excellence as students and athletes. I want them to try on the football field, and in the classroom as well. That has been one of my main messages, being a better person. I didn’t really tap into my potential until I decided to be a better person.”

Two doors opened for Sensabaugh to take over the Pioneers’ program. First, the TSSAA rescinded a rule that required five years of coaching experience before a non-faculty person could be a head football coach. Second, Jeremy Bosken resigned in December to take a position as an assistant coach at Cleveland.

Sensabaugh and Kite knew each other from their playing days at ETSU.

“I was one year older, and we would sometimes play basketball on the side courts in the dome,” said Kite. “He was good friends with Tim Turner, a baseball and football guy, and I was an acquaintance with Gerald.

“When the job at Crockett came open, he contacted me and asked if there would be an opportunity for him at Crockett. I said, ‘Absolutely, come and talk to me.’ We’ve pretty much talked every day since, and have become pretty good friends.”

Sensabaugh will receive a coaching stipend, but not a salary for coaching.

“He might work as a teacher’s aide from time to time,” said Kite. “But he will basically be a full-time coach.”

Kite said the best thing about Sensabaugh is his approach to the kids.

“He wants to win, but once you meet this guy you find out he’s all about the kids,” said Kite. “The whole Dallas-Cowboys-retired-player thing, that is eye catching. I got 164 messages after the story came out, asking if it was true. And it’s a good story to bring to our community. But he’s just a phenomenal coach. And he cares about these kids.”

Kite said he got a glimpse of Sensabaugh’s knowledge of the game while talking to him during Sunday’s NFL Divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and Green Bay.

“He was telling me every play what was going to happen,” said Kite. “Eight years in the league, you know that stuff. He nailed how many yards Dez Bryant would have because of the matchup. Him being able to bring stuff like that to these kids will be spectacular.”

After a standout career at Dobyns-Bennett, Sensabaugh played at East Tennessee State University until the program folded after the 2003 season. He played his senior year at North Carolina, and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft as a defensive back.

He played four seasons for the Jaguars, including a standout year in 2008 when he totaled 59 tackles, 11 assists, eight passes defended and picked off four passes.

In 2009, he signed as a free agent with the Cowboys. And in 2010, Sensabaugh had his best season as a pro — recording 59 tackles, 12 assists, and picking off five passes with 10 passes defended.

Sensabaugh started at least 13 games five times in his eight-year career, including 15 twice and 16 in 2011. He finished his career with 14 interceptions and appeared in three playoff games — winning once with the Cowboys in 2009.

This is yet another feather in the cap of the Pioneers, who have turned around a previously struggling athletic program. Included in the mix are winning enough football games to qualify for the playoffs for four straight years, and reaching the state basketball tournament in 2016.

Kite said one thing he believes helps is his hands-off approach.

“I tell my coaches, ‘This is your program, you can build it or burn it,’ ” said Kite. “So they have to take ownership of it. I’m there for them any time they need me, but I’m not there dictating what they do.”