Pioneers take another step in the right direction

But it was also the fact Gerald Sensabaugh’s pedigree is unquestioned, and his love for the nuances of the game of football should serve him well.

Sensabaugh — announced Monday as the Pioneers’ head football coach — played for, and last year coached for, arguably the area’s best football program through the years: Dobyns-Bennett. He didn’t get a lot of looks out of high school ― a major whiff by every Division I program within a 200-mile radius ― and wound up staying home and playing for East Tennessee State University. When the Buccaneers dropped their program, Sensabaugh was an All-American looking for a place to play his senior season.

He wound up with North Carolina, and parlayed success there into an eight-year NFL career with Jacksonville and Dallas. Along the way he played for Jack Del Rio, Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips. Those three names carry a lot of weight in football circles, and Sensabaugh learned the game under them. He learned it well enough that he can’t even enjoy watching games on television these days.

“I can’t see the whole angle of the game,” said Sensabaugh. “I would rather go to the game myself. I want to see where the breakdowns come from. A big play is cool, but I want to see how a three-yard gain plays out, or the scheme of getting a sack. I look the game as a chess match.”

Approaching the game in minutia should bode well for Sensabaugh at Crockett. But that doesn’t mean complicated. Sensabaugh said the game of football is simple, but some coaches make it too difficult. Just be good at what you do, and don’t try to trick everybody, he said.

Crockett’s program, once resigned to always looking up at everybody else, has found competitive ground in recent years. The foundation is solid, and Sensabaugh has already checked out the personnel and said he likes what he sees.

It’s not like Crockett will suddenly turn into a perennial 10-wins-a-season program, but the hiring of Sensabaugh certainly looks like another step in the right direction.

― ― ―

BOYS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Michael Robinson, Elizabethton

In front of a loud home crowd for Happy Valley, Elizabethton’s Michael Robinson stepped up with 27 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He led his team to a 63-44 win over the Warriors.

― ― ―

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Science Hill at Elizabethton

Sullivan Central at Dobyns-Bennett

Happy Valley at Unicoi County

Friday

David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett

Saturday

David Crockett at Sullivan Central

It’s an important week for David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan Central. The Pioneers could get back in the mix for the upper level of the Big Seven Conference while the Cougars and the Indians are looking for a little distance from others as everybody chases Science Hill.

― ― ―

It’s a really close call between the top three teams in this week’s High School Top 10. Elizabethton gets the slight edge, but Sullivan East and Science Hill are right on the trail.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Elizabethton 16-4 (2)

2. Sullivan East 18-5 (1)

3. Science Hill 13-8 (3)

4. Greeneville 10-7 (4)

5. David Crockett 9-9 (6)

6. Unicoi County 10-9 (5)

7. Hampton 11-6 (8)

8. Sullivan Central 12-7 (9)

9. Daniel Boone 9-9 (7)

10. Dobyns-Bennett 5-12 (NR)

― ― ―

GIRLS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Shyanne Tuelle of Hampton.

It was a loss for the Lady Bulldogs, but putting up 26 points against the defending Class A state champions was quite an effort. Tuelle did just that in a 60-49 loss to South Greene.

― ― ―

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Science Hill at Elizabethton

Tennessee High at Daniel Boone

Friday

Daniel Boone at Science Hill

Hampton at Grainger

Saturday

Sullivan East at Daniel Boone

Science Hill at Tennessee High

If Science Hill wants a shot at the Big Seven title, it will likely need to win Friday. Otherwise, the Lady Hilltoppers could face basically a three-game deficit with six league games remaining because Boone would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. …

Tennessee High has a chance to get back in the hunt, but the Lady Vikings need two upsets.

― ― ―

Sullivan Central powers up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s girls rankings.

In an interesting season recap: South Greene beat Daniel Boone, which defeated Science Hill, which defeated Sullivan Central, which beat Sullivan East, which beat Tennessee High, which beat Elizabethton, which beat Happy Valley, which defeated Hampton.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 18-3 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 16-4 (2)

3. Greeneville 16-5 (3)

4. Science Hill 16-3 (4)

5. Sullivan Central 14-6 (7)

6. Sullivan East 14-7 (5)

7. Tennessee High 9-9 (8)

8. Elizabethton 8-8 (6)

9. Happy Valley 9-7 (NR)

10. Hampton 11-8 (NR)