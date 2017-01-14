Could Gerald Sensabaugh be Crockett's new head football coach?

Former Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars standout Gerald Sensabaugh has interviewed for the position, and is believed to be the frontrunner.

Crockett has been looking for a head coach since Jeremy Bosken resigned in December. Sensabaugh is one of five persons who interviewed for the job. The others are former North Greene head coach Josh Edens, former Science Hill head coach Scot Smith, Crockett assistant coach Stephen Jackson, and Brett Schrable, who is from Arkansas.

Pioneers’ athletic director Josh Kite said late Friday night the school is planning to make an announcement Monday at 5 p.m. in a press release. But he stressed that a final decision on the coach has not been made, contrary to a report on a local television station.

“Our director of schools (Kimber Halliburton) is very involved in extracurricular activities,” said Kite. “She takes this very seriously, and that’s why we are being very careful with this process.”

Obviously the 34-year-old Kingsport native would make a big splash. He played with Jacksonville from 2005-08 and then with Dallas from 2009-12. He is a former East Tennessee State University standout, who finished his career at North Carolina when the Buccaneers dropped their football program.

Last year, Sensabaugh coached at Dobyns-Bennett, where he played in high school.

If things work out with Sensabaugh, a “meet and greet” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at David Crockett.