Clemson wins national championship in thrilling fashion

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three scores in his last college game, as the Tigers (14-1) got their first national title since 1981.

Renfrow caught two scoring passes for Clemson, which rallied from a 14-0 deficit and snapped Alabama’s 26-game winning streak.

Bo Scarbrough ran for two touchdowns for Alabama (14-1), which failed in its quest to be the first 15-win major college team since Penn in 1897. Scarbrough left the game with a leg injury in the second half.

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last season in the title game. This sequel was as thrilling as the original.

Clemson put up 511 yards on Alabama’s defense, held the ball for nearly 35 minutes and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clemson then recovered an onside kick, and fittingly that gave Watson a chance to kneel down for the game’s final play — then streamed onto the field in celebration.

Jalen Hurts’ 30-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left had given Alabama the lead at 31-28, and it came with the Tide’s title hopes essentially down to one play moments earlier.

Damien Harris delivered a 5-yard run on fourth-and-2 with 3 minutes left to keep the drive going. Then a backward pass — Hurts to ArDarius Stewart, who then threw it to O.J. Howard, got Alabama down to the 30.

Hurts did the rest, coming through with the TD run to put the Tide back on top.

Clemson went ahead with 4:38 remaining on Wayne Gallman’s 1-yard plunge that made it 28-24. It was the first time all night that Clemson — which trailed 14-0 early on — had been on top.