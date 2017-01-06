Column: NFL playoffs still good theater

Count me in the mix.

Even when Washington doesn’t make the postseason — and it was difficult for any Redskins’ fan to absorb that timid, effort-lacking performance against the New York Giants that kept them out this year — I can still find a few reasons to be tuned in to the process.

Here are a few examples for this year:

— Is this Tom Brady’s last hurrah?

Football is too physical for him to last much longer. And with no Gronk, winning it all doesn’t seem as likely.

— Does Dallas have all the pieces in place to win it all?

It sure looks like it right now with the only scary potential opponents being New England, Pittsburgh and Green Bay (no, not the Giants, not the Falcons, and definitely not Seattle).

— Can Matt Ryan actually do something in the playoffs?

I think he gets one win this year, but only if the Falcons get a broken Seattle team.

— Will Aaron Rodgers be at peace with his inner r-e-l-a-x?

If Green Bay beats the Giants and then Dallas, they become the favorite no matter what Tom Brady does.

— What’s up with Kansas City?

That’s a really fun team to watch, especially when Tyreek Hill has the ball in his hands. But how far can an Andy Reid team really go?

Sometimes there’s just nothing exciting about the first-round matchups. Case in point, the Oakland Raiders are playing the Houston Texans. Each team will start a quarterback who is not really good enough to play regularly in the NFL — not to mention a playoff game.

The other three games hold some viewer value with the Giants-Green Bay battle being the premier contest of the weekend.

Some people won’t watch the NFL anymore (I bet some of them sneak and still do) because they say they’ve grown weary of the knuckleheads. And there are many, it seems (and I understand the sentiment). But that stance seems a little weak to me unless you give up all sports — including college football — because all sports have knuckleheads.

(Except maybe yacht racing. Well, it did have Ted Turner, so there’s that).

Anyway, the NFL playoffs are just good theater to me. It seems like someone always does something a little extra special good (as Andy Griffith might say) or something atrociously bad that pretty much costs his team the game. It is precisely these highs and lows that make the NFL worth watching.

It’s something that started for me back on Jan. 17, 1971, at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

No, I didn’t skip school for a warm-climate winter vacation. I was at home, watching Super Bowl V. You know, V, as in five, long before the Roman way got so complicated it was pretty frustrating to figure out which Super Bowl it was.

(Like trying to figure out when a movie was made by looking at the copyright notice of the end credits before it rolled off the screen).

Super Bowl V was when I became a National Football League fan.

Hey, there weren’t a lot of other things on the entertainment plate back in those days. There were only three channels of TV, with rabbit ears for fine tuning, and the Internet was completely unreliable.

(OK, there was no Internet. Well, kind of, there was. It was called writing a letter, and mailing it. It wasn’t quite as quick as Facebook. Sometimes it took two weeks to get a “like”).

But football was a neat way to spend a few hours (no, not four hours like it takes today sometimes — they actually ran the ball back then). We didn’t have four hours for one game. We had to cook our own food from scratch. I think we had to grow some of it, too.

Baltimore beat Dallas, 16-13, on a last-seconds field goal by rookie Jim O’Brien. It was a horrible game by any professional football standards. Baltimore’s seven turnovers still hold a record for a winning team (OK, stop. How do you have seven turnovers and win? Well, the Cowboys had four, so there’s that. But still, seven turnovers? And you win. Seven.)

And yet somehow, this gridiron grappling caught my attention. Somehow, it has kept me mostly interested ever since. I think I watched with interest all of the Super Bowls except the following:

1977 — Oakland 32, Minnesota 14

1981 — Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10

1995 — San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

2001 — Baltimore 34, N.Y. Giants 7

2003 — Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

There’s no rhyme or reason to that list, I don’t think. Although apparently I don’t care much for watching Oakland in the Super Bowl. So if the Raiders get there this year, and play Detroit, wouldn’t that be a hoot? Maybe Feb. 5, 2017 would be the day I stopped liking football.