Losey leaving ETSU football staff

A source later said that school was Southern Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles finished 7-6 for the 2016 season, capped off with a 28-21 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Losey, a native of Hixson who played for ETSU in 2002-03, was one of the first hires by Torbush in 2014 after the Bucs reinstated their football program.

"A move up, an outstanding career move in his goal as a college coach," Torbush said. "He did a great job here and we wish nothing but the very best. The move up in level in my opinion, it's just a great opportunity for him."

Losey finished his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky after ETSU dropped football in 2003. He started all 47 games of his college career and earned All-American honors in 2005.

He served as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky before becoming the offensive line quality control coach at Florida State. He served one season under Bobby Bowden and one under Jimbo Fisher.

He also had stints at Webber International, Campbell and Alcorn State before returning to ETSU.