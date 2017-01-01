Battle at Bristol tops list of top local sports stories

1. Battle at Bristol

After 20 years of being discussed and three years of hype, Tennessee and Virginia Tech finally met on the football field at Bristol Motor Speedway in front of a world-record attendance listed as 156,990.

The Vols defeated the Hokies 45-24, but the Battle at Bristol game was only part of a much larger story. It included the engineering feats to transform BMS into the world’s largest football stadium and ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast in front of its largest ever crowd.

It was one of many big events held at the area’s largest sports venue, which became a multi-sports complex in 2016.

A week later, the speedway was the site of ETSU’s return to the Southern Conference. The Bucs rallied from 18 points down in the second quarter to defeat Western Carolina 34-31 in front of a record ETSU home crowd of 13,863.

Of course, the speedway still hosted its traditional racing events which included Carl Edwards winning the Food City 500 in April. Dale Earnhardt Jr. rallied from two laps down to finish second.

Kevin Harvick won the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race which was delayed one day because of rain. Jeff Gordon finished 11th and Tony Stewart finished 30th in what was expected to be their last races at BMS.

2. Excitement builds for ETSU basketball

For the second season in a row, the East Tennessee State University basketball team defeated a Power 5 conference school with a 67-65 win at Mississippi State.

The game at Starkville set the stage for the Bucs hosting Tennessee eight days later in the Vols’ first visit to Johnson City in 53 years. ETSU came up just short of winning its second game against an SEC opponent, losing a hard-fought 72-68 decision.

Both of those games are part of the 2016-17 schedule.

The Bucs ended last season with a 24-12 record. It included advancing to the Southern Conference championship game where ETSU lost 73-67 to Chattanooga. The Bucs were then selected in the inaugural Vegas 16 tournament where they advanced to the semifinals with an 88-83 win over Louisiana Tech.

3. ETSU’s football team exceeds expectations

ETSU was picked dead-last in the Southern Conference preseason coaches’ poll and managed to finish in seventh place with a rousing finish to the season.

The Bucs had finished 2-9 in their first season back in football and weren’t expected to produce much better results facing a Southern Conference schedule

But, they served notice in the season opener that this would be different. JJ Jerman hit a field goal in overtime to lift ETSU to a 20-17 win over Kennesaw State, which had beaten ETSU by 40 points the previous season

The Bucs improved to 2-0 after rallying to defeat Western Carolina 34-31 in their return to the Southern Conference in a game played at Bristol Motor Speedway.

They finished the year with five wins, capping off the memorable season with Jerman kicking a field goal as time expired for a 24-21 win over Samford.

4. TSSAA reclassification

For many years, area high school teams have faced private schools in postseason play, and way more often than not saw their seasons end. But the TSSAA, through bylaw changes, separated nearly all of the private schools from public schools.

The changes will go into effect beginning with the 2017 school year, and all sports in Northeast Tennessee stand to be affected in some way — potentially opening the door for more state championships in certain sports (like football, basketball, baseball and softball) while lessening the likelihood of titles in others because of changes in classification for sports like cross country, golf, tennis and track.

5. New ownership, same result for JC Cardinals

September was certainly the biggest sports month of the year with the football games at Bristol and the Johnson City Cardinals sweep of the Burlington Royals to repeat as Appalachian League champions.

It was a transition year for the Cardinals with new ownership of the Boyd Sports group. There were major renovations to Cardinal Park, but on the field, Johnson City continued its recent tradition of excellence with its fourth league title over the last seven seasons.

6. Danielle Vines wins third state tennis title

Elizabethton’s Danielle Vines rolled to her third consecutive Class A-AA state tennis championship. The Furman University signee lost very few points and only two games along the way.

In the state final, the Johnson City Press Female Athlete of the Year barely broke a sweat, beating Trinity Christian’s Lindy Tatum, 6-1, 6-0, to become the first-ever player in Northeast Tennessee history to win three state singles titles.

7. Locals keep making impact in pros

Jason Witten added to his NFL legend, and the Tri-Cities had a World Series champion in 2016. Witten, in his 14th season, recently passed Terrell Owens for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time receiving list, and the Dallas Cowboys clinched first place in the NFC playoffs. Witten’s year included a game-winning catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday Night Football matchup, and becoming the Cowboys’ all-time leader in starts and consecutive starts.

Daniel Kilgore came back as the starting center for the San Francisco 49ers before a knee injury on Dec. 11 ended his season. Coty Sensabaugh was traded from the Titans to the Rams, then released, but quickly picked up by the New York Giants, who like Dallas have qualified for the playoffs.

Johnson City’s Daniel Norris overcame injuries to work his way back into the Detroit Tigers starting rotation. He went 4-2 on the season and his year was highlighted by an 11-strikeout performance against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 12. The Tri-Cities also is home for a World Series champion. Bristol’s Justin Grimm was a middle reliever for the Chicago Cubs, who broke a 108-year championship drought, the longest in American professional sports history.

Besides those at the highest levels, former Science Hill standout Will Craig was picked in the first round of the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

8. Marosites repeats as Miss Basketball

Kayla Marosites was named Class AA Miss Basketball for a second consecutive year after leading Elizabethton to an undefeated regular season and 33-1 overall record.

Marosites, named the Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee player of the year, averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game over a season when the Lady Cyclones won a fourth consecutive regional title. Marosites, now playing at ETSU, ended as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,230 points.

Elizabethton, which featured other standouts like Emily Kiser, Emily Schubert and Kelci Marosites, was ranked No. 1 throughout the season after winning the 2014 state championship and reaching the semifinals in 2015. The Lady Cyclones saw their historic run end with a 42-41 loss to Martin Westview in the state tournament quarterfinals.

9. Crockett, Science Hill, Hampton reach state

Three-time Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee player of the year Patrick Good hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to lift David Crockett to a 73-70 win at Oak Ridge that gave the Pioneers their first ever state tournament appearance.

The Pioneers were joined in Murfreesboro by Science Hill, which won 71-48 over Knox Karns, to reach the Class AAA quarterfinals. Hampton, led by the Johnson City Press High School Male Athlete of the Year Coby Jones, enjoyed the distinction of going farther than any local team, reaching the Class A semifinals for a second straight year.

10. ETSU soccer beats No. 1 North Carolina

ETSU pulled off a 1-0 upset of the nation’s top-ranked team at North Carolina on Sept. 13.

Cameron Woodfin flicked over a pass to Fletcher Ekern in the 92nd minute and he booted it past North Carolina goalkeeper James Pyle for the winning goal. The Bucs’ goalkeeper, Jonny Sutherland, earned his seventh career shutout in the victory.

Weeks later, the Bucs earned their first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, where they fell 1-0 to Virginia Tech.

11. Elizabethton, HV make football quarterfinals

Elizabethton and Happy Valley had memorable football seasons which included both schools winning regular-season conference championships.

The most impressive part of the season came in the playoffs. There were four schools from Carter County, counting Hampton and Cloudland, that won first-round playoff games.

The Cyclones and Warriors advanced to the second round, setting up games against Knoxville-area powerhouses Alcoa and Austin-East in the quarterfinals.

In both cases, the local schools pushed them to the limits.

The Cyclones, led by Johnson City Press Elite 11 player of the year Corey Russell, lost just 17-14 to the eventual state champion Tornadoes. The Warriors, led by top defensive player Austin Hicks, fell by just a 20-13 margin against the Roadrunners.

12. Bucs’ Owenby wins HR derby

ETSU earned a new nickname of Home Run University in June.

Sophomore catcher Hagen Owenby became the second ETSU player to win the College Home Run Derby, joining former Buc Paul Hoilman who won the contest in 2010.

Owenby hit 46 home runs, 23 of them coming in a record-setting first round. He hit 10 in the second round and then beat Houston’s Joe Davis 13-12 in the final round. ETSU became just the seventh school to have three players participate in the home run derby with Hoilman and Dylan Pratt the others.

It also kept the recent strong tradition of the No. 44, the same number worn by All-Americans Hoilman and Clinton Freeman.

13. Buffs’ Seagrave wins NAIA title

Hannah Seagrave and the Milligan College track team celebrated the return of the NAIA Indoor National Championships to Johnson City in style.

The Milligan junior ran the women’s 800 meters in 2:06.91 and joined Marta Zimon as a Milligan national champion. Seagrave’s win was different in that she won by a four-second margin, a rout in the 800.

It was a banner day for the Buffs as two others earned All-American honors. Taylor Taflesky finished third in the men’s mile race and JJ Robinson placed eighth in the women’s 3,000.

14. Ten straight titles for ETSU tennis

The ETSU men’s tennis team romped past Furman 4-0 on April 24 to win the program’s 10th straight conference championship. It was a 15th straight win and earned the Bucs a spot against Michigan in the NCAA tournament.

The Bucs pushed the No. 24 Wolverines to the limit. Michigan had to win the final two singles matches to escape with a 4-3 victory.

Top players David Biosca and Rogerio Riberio weren’t done, scoring ETSU’s first ever win in the NCAA Doubles Championship. They knocked off the nation’s top ranked duo of Diego Hidalgo and Gordon Watson of Floirda, 6-4, 7-5, in the next round and ultimately reached the Final Four.

It was also a memorable season for the women’s team, which shut out Samford to win the program’s first Southern Conference championship. The Bucs, who lost in the NCAA tournament to North Carolina, set a school record with 19 wins.

15. Lady Vols visit Johnson City

A new attendance record for ETSU women’s basketball was set on Nov. 15 when the Bucs hosted Tennessee at the Mini-Dome.

The crowd listed at 6,072 watched Tennessee roll to an 83-58 victory in the program’s first visit to Johnson City since 1981. Diamond DeShields scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Vols to the win.

ETSU led in the first quarter before the Lady Vols took the lead and pulled away for the 25-point margin. Micah Norris was the high scorer for ETSU with 13 points, while Tianna Tarter added 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Tarter, a former Science Hill High School standout, recently passed 1,000 points for her career in a game against Elon.

16. Individuals earn state crowns

What do Science Hill’s Hunter Bagley and Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese have in common? They both won TSSAA individual state championships.

Bagley, a senior wrestler, escaped with a 2-1 overtime win over Tyler Barber to Stewarts Creek to win the 220-pound title.

Isabella Badon of Daniel Boone and Allison Davis of Sullivan East won state titles in the girls’ 112-pound and 120-pound weight classes.

Varghese, a junior runner, finished in 9:30.81 in the Class AAA boys’ 3,200-meters to beat runner-up Malick Gemechu of Science Hill to the finish line by nearly four seconds. Luke Meade of Sullivan East won both 800 and 1,600 state championships in the Class A-AA ranks.

17. Beaird on CWS championship team

Johnson City’s Matt Beaird was the starting catcher most of the season for Coastal Carolina, which made an unlikely run to the 2016 College World Series championship.

The former Science Hill High School standout started 46 of the 73 games for the Chanticleers, who staved off elimination on five different occasions.

Coastal, which had to win two elimination games against N.C. State just to reach the College World Series, defeated six-time national champion LSU. Next, Coastal beat Florida, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, then TCU and finally Arizona, looking for its second title in five years, to cap off the unlikely run.

18. Chang swims to two state titles

Daniel Chang captured individual championships in the 100-meter breastroke with a state-record time of 53.94 seconds and the 200 individual medley at 1:46.52. He helped Science Hill achieve a best-ever finish of third in the boys’ standings.

The Science Hill swimming team finished second in the combined boys and girls standings for a third straight year at the TISCA championships back in February.

The girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Heather Kudialis, Jessica Green, Julia Davenport and Kaitlyn Ayers finished second in their event.

Before getting to the state meet, the Hilltoppers won their 10th straight Northeast Tennessee regional championship.

19. Ex-Buc Power makes PGA Tour

Former ETSU golfer Seamus Power earned his PGA Tour card and will spend 2017 playing with the big boys.

The 2010 graduate — he was an accounting major — became the first Irishman to win on the Web.com Tour and finished high enough on the money list to secure his paying privileges for this year.

Power received an added bonus in 2016 when he was chosen to represent Ireland in the Olympics, where he contended for a medal before finishing tied for 15th.

20. ETSU volleyball perfect at home

The Bucs weren’t just on a hot streak the second half of the season, they were absolutely blistering in winning 13 of 14 matches before falling to Samford in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals.

Before that Samford loss, they won 22 matches, the league’s regular-season title and were a perfect 11-0 at home.

Senior outside hitter Briana Allmon was recognized as the Southern Conference player of the year and Lindsey Devine was named the league’s coach of the year.