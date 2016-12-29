Seven local athletes named to TSWA All-State team

Science Hill linebacker Bryson Tolley was selected to the Class 6A team while a trio of Elizabethton Cyclones – Conner Johnson, Corey Russell and Cameron Coleman – made the 3A squad.

Happy Valley had two representatives on the Class 2A team – Dylan Street and Landon Morefield while Noah Arnett represented Cloudland on the Class 1A team.

Tolley had a fantastic senior campaign for the Hilltoppers, making 126 total tackles with 13 of them resulting in lost yardage. He recorded a pair of sacks, returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown, forced five fumbles, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt.

Johnson and Russell teamed up to power a potent Cyclone offensive attack. Johnson hauled in 1,049 yards worth of passes and scored 16 touchdowns while Corey Russell ran for 1,462 yards, threw for 464 and also had 304 receiving yards. Russell accounted for a total of 36 TDs.

Coleman was a force of nature on Elizabethton’s defensive line, making 71 tackles – nine for a loss – and recording nine sacks.

Street was a big-play machine for the Warriors, coming up with 2,294 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Morefield anchored an offensive line that blazed the trail for Happy Valley’s long run into the playoffs.

Arnett made the Class 1A team as a linebacker, but he also had a huge year as a running back. Arnett rushed for 2,315 yards and 31 TDs.