‘Team on the rise’ — Titans stay in first-place tie

With the win, the Titans (7-6) also climbed above .500 for the first time all season.

The Titans came in with the NFL’s third-best rushing offense and the AFC’s top runner in Murray, and they ran right over a Denver defense that came in 28th in that category. By halftime, the Titans ran 26 times for 138 yards — the second-most rushes by any team in the first half this season and most allowed in the first half by Denver since 2014.

Tennessee then had to hold on as Trevor Siemian tried to rally Denver (8-5) after a sprained left foot that kept him out last week. He threw a 3-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders with 9:58 left and drove the Broncos to first-and-goal at the Tennessee 7 before rookie Aaron Wallace sacked him.

Coach Gary Kubiak settled for a 34-yard field goal by Brandon McManus on fourth-and-goal at the 16 with 4:28 left.

Siemian was driving the Broncos again when A.J. Derby fumbled after a catch. Safety Daimion Stafford recovered with 53 seconds left, and the Titans finished off their biggest win in years.

DROUGHT ENDED

Siemian threw for 334 yards and finally helped a team that leads the NFL in three-and-outs snap an 0-of-17 drought on third down conversions late in the third quarter. Siemian found Demaryius Thomas on third-and-14 late with a 15-yard pass.

MARIOTA’S DAY

Marcus Mariota threw for only 88 yards in his worst game passing this season. He did become the first Titans quarterback with at least 3,000 yards passing in a season since Matt Hasselbeck in 2011. Mariota also ran eight times for 38 yards.

FOURTH DOWN TRICKERY

Broncos rookie punter Riley Dixon passed to Cody Lattimer on fourth-and-2 late in the third quarter for 14 yards. But the Titans forced the ball over on downs after Denver had first-and-goal at the 4 after Siemian’s big pass to Thomas. Titans rookie cornerback LeShaun Sims helped break up a pass on third down, and Siemian threw incomplete on fourth down at the start of the fourth quarter.

OOPS

Denver picked up running back Justin Forsett off waivers Monday to help a banged-up unit, and he got the first carry of the game on the Broncos’ second possession. Forsett picked up 9 yards before Titans safety Rashad Johnson poked the ball out with cornerback Jason McCourty recovering. Tennessee took a 10-0 lead when Ryan Succop kicked a 53-yard field goal.

SCUFFLING

Denver cornerback Aqib Talib was flagged for unnecessary roughness after tangling with Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas on the Tennessee sideline late in the second quarter. Talib was angry at Douglas for his low block on Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the previous play that left Harris on the ground for a couple minutes. The penalty came during a 19-play, 74-yard drive by Tennessee that took 8:04 off the clock.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.