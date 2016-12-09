NFL to play 4 regular-season games in London next year

Teams and venues for the four games will be announced on Tuesday.

The NFL started playing regular-season games in London in 2007, and has recently played three games per season in the British capital. The league has never before played four games in one season in London.

Most of the games have been played at Wembley Stadium, but one was played at Twickenham this season.

“We continue to be incredibly excited by the passion and love for the NFL shown by our millions of UK fans,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “London is an amazing city. We have had tremendous support from our fans, from Mayor Khan and other government leaders and business partners, and we are looking forward to taking the next step in the UK by playing four games in London next season.”

Khan called London the international home of the NFL.

“London staging a fourth NFL game is fantastic news, not only for the millions of sports fans who get to enjoy our iconic stadiums, but also because it confirms our status as the go-to choice for hosting the world’s biggest sporting events,” Khan said.

The NFL also could play an international series game in Mexico again next year after the Texans-Raiders matchup in Azteca Stadium was a success in November.

