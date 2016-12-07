Bosken's resignation brings light to athletic problems at David Crockett

Yes, Bosken will be moving to Cleveland High School to become that program’s offensive coordinator. He will work under Scott Cummings, who won a state championship while coaching at Knox West.

However, the deciding factors in Bosken leaving a program he helped build to new heights were the lack of faculty coaches, and financial problems dogging the Pioneers’ athletic programs. Included in that mix is the inability to get coaches for the football program.

“I am the least of their worries,” said Bosken. “They don’t want to lose the other good coaches they have like John Good (basketball), Tod Parker (wrestling), Carla Weems (softball). Hopefully this will bring attention to the situation. This is Daniel Boone, too. These (Washington County) schools need to invest in the kids.”

One of the biggest problems, Bosken said, is the school hasn’t been hiring any coaches for teaching positions.

“I’ve been here four years, and I haven’t been able to hire coaches yet,” said Bosken. “That’s no disrespect to the non-faculty coaches, but it’s not fair to the kids year in and year out. The non-faculty coaches’ schedule changes, and the kids are constantly getting new coaches put in front of them. I hope the next coach gets to bring coaches with him.”

Another issue is athletic facilities.

“There’s no plan to improve the athletic facilities,” said Bosken. “We don’t have air conditioning in the football fieldhouse. When it’s 99 degrees outside, it gets to be tough on those kids. All of our basketball teams share one gym. There’s no auxiliary gym.

“The question I had before was this: Is there a plan to improve anything? Nobody has shown me a five-year plan or anything. That’s the discouraging part. These coaches bust their tails. It’s heartbreaking not to invest in these kids.”

Bosken said it’s not a community issue.

“Our community is the best,” he said. “It’s the best Class 5A community you can find. They are very supportive. And (Director of Schools) Ms. (Kimber) Halliburton has been awesome. She’s been one of the best superintendents to work for. But there’s only so much she can do. She’s an all-star, and we need the school board to get behind her and support her vision.”

The problems at Crockett are not in place at Cleveland, Bosken said. In fact, it’s a much different direction.

“When we visited Cleveland and saw how much they were invested in the kids and the commitment, it was a deciding factor,” said Bosken, whose brother is the head wrestling coach at Cleveland and his mother lives in that city. “In my first year at Crockett we played Knox West in the playoffs and they beat the dog out of us. Scott Cummings was the coach, and he also used to coach at Tennessee High. He watched our program from afar, and we became good friends.”

