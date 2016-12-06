NFL dances taking away from team concept

Imagine this: It’s third down and goal from the 15-yard line, and Ben Roethlisberger drops back. He avoids a hard-charging rush by New England’s defensive line, rolls out to the right, and drills Antonio Brown between the 8 and the 4 for a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown with 18 seconds left. By all standards it should be a celebrated moment of Steelers’ accomplishment.

Instead, the whole football-watching world gets “treated” to one of Brown’s end-zone dances with television cameras zoomed in to lap up the display. In a matter of seconds, the greatness of Pittsburgh’s team success dissolves into Brown screaming to the world and saying, “Look what I did!!”

Human nature forces your mind to focus on Brown, and not the Steelers. And even if it’s just momentary, it distracts from what was a perfect shotgun snap from the center, the left tackle pushing the defensive lineman away from the quarterback, the running back’s face-to-face stonewall of a blitzing linebacker, the tight end’s perfectly run route that opened a window for Brown, and Roethlisberger’s pinpoint throw while on the move.

Yes, football is an emotional game. It’s a violent battle, often decided by attrition. Scoring a touchdown usually only happens three to four times a game, so it is a special moment. But if football is really the ultimate team sport, why the focus on the one guy who crosses the goal line?

How many times does a team pound its way down the field, driving 70, 80 or 90 yards, and get to 5-yard line. Then a receiver — who hasn’t touched the ball the entire drive, and given maybe a half-hearted block or two on the edge — catches a scoring toss before breaking into a celebration two step? Hey look what I did!! I’m the touchdown man!!

Come on, you might say. It’s all in fun. It’s the NFL, and these guys need to have their fun. But since when is fun defined by a public attempt to make yourself greater than the sum of your teammates? And why can’t just scoring a touchdown be fun? The fans sure seem to think it’s fun.

Think about this, too. The dance comes when the camera is on. I don’t believe NFL players go to the sideline after a score, gather their teammates together, and then clap and dance like the mailroom scene from Elf.

And if dancing is such a necessary part of the game, why isn’t everybody participating? Look at Dallas tight end Jason Witten. There’s nobody in the NFL who is more respected than him. But I’ve never seen him do anything more than go facemask to facemask with a teammate, and hand the ball to the referee. You know, man stuff, as in representing your team with respect.

Dancing and “me stuff” has gotten so out of hand, guys are making the whole game about themselves — even when they get a first down. Yeah, first and 10 at your own 15. You’re down 14 points with 85 yards to go for a score, but you’re all puffed up about that three-yard run that got you past the sticks. Congratulations.

Let’s put The Dance in other-sport perspective. What if Kris Bryant slammed a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Chicago Cubs a one-run lead, and then crossed home plate shortly before breaking into a Salsa in front of the stands? My guess is he would be dodging a 95-mph fastball during his next plate appearance — or perhaps two or three games worth of chin music.

Even worse, what if the Cubs’ Ben Zobrist called timeout after a double and ran halfway to center field and held up two fingers to “excite the crowd.” Yeah, not seeing it.

How about basketball? Cleveland’s LeBron James goes in for a dunk, turns around in the middle of the lane and starts a little Samba while Golden State’s Kevin Durant is smashing a dunk over Kyrie Irving on the other end. Yeah, don’t think so.

What if hockey players worked a little Mambo routine instead of fighting with each other? Would fans demand their money back?

It’s entertainment, you say? It’s a show, you say? It just wouldn’t be as exciting without a little showmanship, you say? So should football players be up for Tony Awards? Is Brown making a statement that regular season football is just too boring to make memorable moments without dancing? Would he dance if he made the same catch Pittsburgh’s Santonio Holmes made to win Super Bowl 43?

In truth, the NFL produces great moments without any showmanship. Things like Joe Montana’s passes to Dwight Clark and John Taylor come to mind in San Francisco history. There were no funky chicken dances after either of those.

And how about Washington’s John Riggins racing down the sideline in Super Bowl XVII. Riggins ran into the end zone, turned and tossed the ball to the referee, and then shook the hand of big lineman George Starke. Riggins recognized the reason he was in the end zone. It wasn’t him. It was the team.

Yes, doing something in the end zone goes all the way back to the 1960s when Frank Gifford and Alex Webster were hurling footballs into the stands, and Homer Jones’ invention of “The Spike” in 1965. It stayed alive through the years with characters like Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Ickey Woods, Terrell Owens and Jamal Anderson.

However, many times through the years end-zone celebrations have brought flags that have hurt their own team — sometimes even providing the catalyst that turns a win into a loss. Is that fun?

At the end of the day, shouldn’t players find a way to highlight their teammates instead of themselves? Remember: A whole generation of youth football players are watching how they do things.