No. 24 Nebraska, Tennessee facing off in Music City Bowl

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee.

TOP PLAYERS

Tennessee: DE Derek Barnett, 12 sacks this season, 32 career sacks to tie Reggie White’s school record.

Nebraska: QB Tommy Armstrong Jr., 2,180 yards passing with 14 TDs, 512 yards rushing with eight TDs.

NOTABLE

Tennessee: The Volunteers won their first five games and were ranked as high as ninth before stumbling in the second half of the season. The Vols have started seven different offensive line combinations and 10 different secondary combinations due to injuries.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers raced to a 7-0 start and also were ranked in the top 10 before dropping three of their last five games.

LAST TIME

Nebraska 31, Tennessee 21, Jan. 2, 2000 (Fiesta Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Tennessee: Second appearance in Music City Bowl, 52nd bowl berth overall. Tennessee is seeking to earn bowl victories in three straight seasons for the first time since 1994-96.

Nebraska: First appearance in Music City Bowl. 53rd bowl berth overall.

