McKinney resigns as Rangers coach

McKinney went 22-62 over that span, including a 1-9 mark in the recently completed season. The Rangers were 0-4 in playoff appearances before forfeiting an opportunity to play in this year’s postseason.

Unaka athletic director Aaron Dugger said the process to name a new coach has begun. The job will be posted on the Carter County schools website.

“I’m really thankful for the eight years I coached here and I really appreciate the kids,” McKinney said. “Even with all the problems we had this year, I think we’ve left the program better. The weight room, facilities and all that is better.”

McKinney, 60, served as a longtime assistant on coach Dave Rider’s staff at Elizabethton and a former head baseball coach for the Cyclones. He also spent time as an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Cocke County and Happy Valley before taking over the Unaka football program.

“I’ve been head baseball coach at four different places, even at Unaka early in my career,” McKinney said. “But my love has always been football. I love coaching the game and I love being around the kids. I’ve been fortunate to do what I love.”

His high point at Unaka was leading the Rangers to a winning record and a playoff berth in Class 2A in 2010.

“We thank Coach McKinney for all he has done for us,” Dugger said. “We were coming off a 1-9 year when he took over, and he led us to back-to-back playoff berths in Class 2A.”

Dugger said that McKinney did the school a favor by giving them a chance to start a coaching search early. He also thanked McKinney for the time spent as the Rangers coach.

“The hours that Coach McKinney has put in, taking time away from his family, I have all the respect for him,” Dugger said. “All long as he’s coached, he’s seen a lot, done a lot and won a lot. He won up here. It’s unfortunate the last couple of years haven’t been as good. But, he’s a positive influence at the school and in the community.”