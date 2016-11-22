Four Bucs earn All-SoCon honors

Sophomore linebacker Dylan Weigel led the way with a spot on the second team, while offensive lineman Ben Blackmon and defensive linemen Jason Maduafokwa and Nasir Player were on the all-freshman team.

Weigel started all 11 games this season for the Bucs and totaled a team-best 106 tackles, adding 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He ranked second in the SoCon in total tackles, posting double digits in eight of the 11 games, including a season-high 12 against Chattanooga.

Weigel ranks 20th among FCS players in fumble recoveries and 21st with 9.6 tackles per game.

Blackmon also started every game for the Bucs at left guard. He played 730 total snaps, while grading out at 77 percent for the season, including a season-best 83 percent in a win over Western Carolina.

Blackmon totaled 35 knockdowns, including six against Western and five against Furman. His blocking duties helped ETSU total three 200-plus yard rushing games, including a season-high 323 against West Virginia Wesleyan.

Maduafokwa led ETSU with four sacks and tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for loss. He played in 10 of 11 games, including his first collegiate start in a win over No. 18 Samford.

Maduafokwa, who had 23 total tackles this season, posted two sacks in his first collegiate game against Western Carolina. He also had sacks against Chattanooga and West Virginia Wesleyan and had a season-high six tackles against Wofford.

Player, who started in seven games, finished with 27 tackles, 5.5 for loss and one sack in nine games. He had a season-high eight tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in the Bucs' season-opening double-overtime win at Kennesaw State.

Player totaled seven tackles, including four solo, at The Citadel and followed that up with six tackles a week later at Mercer.

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was picked the SoCon's offensive player of the year by the coaches and media, while Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams was the freshman of the year.

Chattanooga defensive lineman Keionta Davis was named the defensive player of the year by the coaches, while Citadel defensive back Kailik Williams got the same award from the media.

Citadel's Isaiah Pinson received the Jacobs Blocking Award for the top offensive lineman. Citadel head coach Brent Thompson picked up coach of the year honors by both his peers and the media after guiding the Bulldogs to a 10-1 overall record and an undefeated run in conference play (8-0).