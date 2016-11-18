Warriors live up to their name, fighting to end in loss to Austin-East

Happy Valley nearly erased a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter, getting the ball with a chance to tie the game in the final 90 seconds before a turnover on downs ended the Warriors’ magical ride to the Class AA state quarterfinals. Austin East took a knee to preserve a hard-fought 20-13 victory.

“That’s who we are,” said Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett. “We’re a group of Warriors that play together as a family. They’ve never quit on each other, and they weren’t about to start tonight. They fought tooth-and-nail for four quarters.”

Indeed, Happy Valley’s defense proved to be a road block that the Roadrunners had a hard time getting through. After putting up 74 points in a win over Hampton last week, Austin East was forced to earn every yard it gained on Friday.

By halftime, the game was tied at 3, and it could have been worse for the home team. Happy Valley’s Dylan Street had a 95-yard kickoff return called back near the end of the first quarter that would have put the Warriors in the driver’s seat.

“We were lining up to go for the extra point,” Jarrett said. “I didn’t even see the flag come out. That’s seven points taken off the board. To get that wiped off, that was heartbreaking, but our guys never backed down. They bounced back.”

Resilience was a staple for the Warriors (11-2), especially on offense. Happy Valley weathered three interceptions and a handful of costly penalties, never quitting despite several promising drives that came grinding to a halt in Austin East territory.

Austin East (12-1) eventually took a 10-3 lead with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter when Darius Harper hit Isaiah Ligon with a 35-yard TD pass. Happy Valley drove deep into Austin East territory on its next drive only the have a pass intercepted. On the very next play, Harper threw a 67-yard bomb to Kashif Warren to put the Roadrunners up 17-3.

“That was something the coaches saw before the game,” Harper said of the long scoring strike. “They called it out, and we ran it.”

Happy Valley was down, but not out. The Warriors responded with a three-play, 48-yard TD drive that featured a 29-yard run by Dustun Sams, which set up an 18-yard TD run by Street to make the score 17-10.

The two teams exchanged field goals, and Happy Valley’s defense rose up one last time to force a punt with 1:41 remaining in the game. The Warriors started the next drive with a bang as Brayden Sams extended over the middle and made a jaw-dropping one-handed grab to pick up 33 yards and move his team into Austin East territory. But the Roadrunners responded with two devastating quarterback sacks. The second one knocked Happy Valley's Sage Haun out of the game.

Brayden Sams shifted over to quarterback and hit Street on a screen pass to set up a manageable fourth-and-2, but an incompletion on the next play ended the Warriors' chances. Street led Happy Valley with 108 yards of offense, 89 rushing and 19 receiving.

“This is going to be a team I never forget for the rest of my life. They left it all on the field tonight,” Jarrett said. “We just couldn’t put enough consistent drives together, but that has nothing to do with effort or pride.”