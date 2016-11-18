Cyclones just short of stunning upset

Instead, the Cyclones put together a stirring and emotional effort for one of the top three performances in school history.

But just like the postseason losses to Maryville in 1998 and Knox Central in 1999, the Cyclones came up just one score short. The 17-14 state-quarterfinal loss to a program with 14 state titles on its mantle ended with a sigh of relief for the Tornadoes, who had little choice but to leave Goddard Field on Friday night with mad respect for their opponent.

"It was a tremendous effort by our kids," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten. "We prepared our tails off all week. We gave them a battle, and we couldn't ask for one more ounce of energy.

"Our guys rose to the challenge. It was going to be a 15-round boxing match. We got knocked down, we got back up, and we kept fighting."

A school record-tying 11-game winning streak came to an end for the Cyclones, who finished at 11-2. Alcoa (12-1) earned a Class 3A state semifinal berth against Sequatchie County — which beat Chattanooga East Ridge 21-14 to stay unbeaten at 13-0.

Tornadoes' coach Gary Rankin said Elizabethton had a good team.

"They were tough, and they were as big as any team we've played in a while," said Rankin. "And I think they played to their strengths. They knocked us around a little inside. We finally found ways to make plays and get them stopped on third and fourth down sometimes. But they certainly moved the ball on us pretty good."

Two of the biggest plays of the game happened early. The Cyclones ate clock and drove deep into Alcoa territory on their first possession. They faced a fourth and three at Alcoa's 22-yard line, and the Tornadoes stuffed Jacob Turner for a one-yard gain and turnover on downs.

On the next play, quarterback Jalen Myers rolled out across the field deep into his backfield. He turned and threw the ball all the way back across the field to Coltton Wright, who had a path of least resistance all the way to the end zone for a 79-yard strike.

It was 7-0, and the Cyclones were stunned and seemingly disheartened. But this was a team that knew how to respond to such a blow. They were hit with similar adversity twice in their season-opening loss to Science Hill, and bounced back with a chance to win in regulation before a double-overtime setback.

"Our kids never flinched," said Witten. "We've got a great group of young men, and they've definitely raised the level of our program."

Elizabethton defensive lineman Cameron Coleman said the Cyclones made a statement in the loss.

"Nobody in the state, besides Maryville, has played them like this," said Coleman. "They're a heck of a team. We knew coming into this game everybody was going to have to play to the best of their ability. We did that, and everybody played as good as they possibly could."

Midway through the second quarter, Myers scored on a 16-yard run to make it 14-0. It appeared the Tornadoes might be ready to roll.

But from there to the finish, Elizabethton outplayed the Tornadoes. Sohomore quarterback Corey Russell engineered a 77-yard drive, capping it off with a nifty 27-yard scoring run to make it 14-7 with 2:05 left before halftime. For the game, Russell rushed 26 times for 129 yards and connected on 6 of 12 passes for 60 yards.

KEY PLAYS

Proving its control of the line of scrimmage, Elizabethton outrushed the Tornadoes, 235-177. But the big-yardage plays pretty much all went Alcoa's way. Myers was a big part of it, rushing 10 times for 83 yards and completing 5 of 6 passes for 127 yards.

Wright finished with 60 yards rushing and 114 receiving. Alcoa's Mr. Football finalist receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg never got on track, finishing with two catches for 22 yards and one carry for 11.

Alcoa drove to within striking range right before halftime, but Ben Smith's 41-yard field goal attempt was well short.

Elizabethton's defense, anchored by the rip-strength work of a defensive line led by Johnny Ray Woodby and Coleman, denied Alcoa time after time. And the Cyclones had several possessions with a chance to tie.

Finally Myers broke free on a 53-yard run to the Cyclones' 2-yard line. He appeared to fumble at the end of the play, and Conner Johnson recovered it. But the officials ruled it wasn't a fumble.

"It looked like it came out, and it was great hustle by Conner," said Witten. "Some things went our way tonight and some didn't, but I just loved the way our kids kept fighting."

WITTEN, CAMERON, LOGAN AND SAM

The Cyclones had a goal-line stand, and forced a 23-yard field goal attempt. Smith nailed it, and it was 17-7 with 7:16 to go.

After playing mostly conservative up to that point, Elizabethton opened things up a little on offense. An 80-yard drive included some strong runs by Logan Norman, and a sinister fake-pitch 10-yard gain by Russell that gave the Cyclones a first-and-goal at the seven. On second down, Russell took it in for the score to make it 17-14 with 2:35 left in the game.

STAN OGG, GARY RANKIN

The Cyclones decided to try the on-sides kick, but Alcoa recovered. Thanks in part to a holding penalty, Elizabethton got the stop and forced a punt. However, the punt was downed at the Cyclones' 6-yard line, and Elizabethton had just a 1:35 left with no timeouts.

A first-down sack at the 1-yard line made life really tough, and Russell eventually threw a bomb to midfield on fourth down with 16 seconds left. Conner Johnson got his hands on it, but an Alcoa defender knocked it away. The ball landed on Johnson's legs as he fell to the ground, but eventually it hit the ground, too.

"It hurts, and it's disappointing," said Witten. "But we talked this week about wondering what it's like to play for a state championship. We just played for it tonight."